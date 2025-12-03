ETV Bharat / state

'40,000 Schools May Vanish Under KPS Magnet Plan': Committee Warns Of State-Wide Movement Against Karnataka Govt Plan

Bengaluru: The ‘Save Education Committee’ has raised sharp concerns over the Karnataka government’s plan to establish KPS(Karnataka Public School) Magnet Schools across the state saying the move could lead to closure of nearly 40,000 existing government schools, leaving millions of children with limited access to public education.

The Siddaramaiah led Congress government's School Education and Literacy Department has floated a proposal to upgrade nearly 500 schools in the state. The move is aimed at providing education from LKG to PUC on a single campus.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, the Save Education Committee Vice President, V. N. Rajashekhar said the proposed changes threaten the very foundation of government schooling. “This is about the survival of public education. If these schools are shut, children of farmers, labourers and poor families will be pushed out of the education system,” he said.

V. N. Rajashekhar Save Education Committee Vice President (ETV Bharat)

The Save Education Committee clarified that it does not oppose the concept of KPS schools, which currently offer education from LKG to PUC saying its primary objection is directed at the government’s plan to launch KPS Magnet Schools in every Gram Panchayat by merging several smaller government schools into these upgraded institutions.

Rajashekhar explained that the plan involves merging five to eight surrounding government schools with each proposed KPS Magnet School. “If every KPS Magnet School absorbs eight to ten schools, the total closures will reach around 40,000. This is not speculation. The minister and department have already indicated such a plan,” he said.

Activists protest against Karnataka government's KPS Magnet school upgrade proposal (ETV Bharat)

According to the committee, Karnataka has around 6,000 Gram Panchayats, where one Magnet School is proposed for each. Once mergers take place, the remaining neighbourhood schools will cease to function, limiting access for children in rural and economically backward areas, the committee said.

The committee fears this will force families to turn to private schools, which many cannot afford. “The government will then be responsible only for managing 6,000 schools. Millions of children will be left with no option but to approach private institutions,” Rajashekhar added.