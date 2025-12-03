'40,000 Schools May Vanish Under KPS Magnet Plan': Committee Warns Of State-Wide Movement Against Karnataka Govt Plan
The ‘Save Education Committee’ said that merging the nearby schools into a KPS Magnet school will render the former defunct hitting education of children.
Published : December 3, 2025 at 6:55 PM IST
Bengaluru: The ‘Save Education Committee’ has raised sharp concerns over the Karnataka government’s plan to establish KPS(Karnataka Public School) Magnet Schools across the state saying the move could lead to closure of nearly 40,000 existing government schools, leaving millions of children with limited access to public education.
The Siddaramaiah led Congress government's School Education and Literacy Department has floated a proposal to upgrade nearly 500 schools in the state. The move is aimed at providing education from LKG to PUC on a single campus.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, the Save Education Committee Vice President, V. N. Rajashekhar said the proposed changes threaten the very foundation of government schooling. “This is about the survival of public education. If these schools are shut, children of farmers, labourers and poor families will be pushed out of the education system,” he said.
The Save Education Committee clarified that it does not oppose the concept of KPS schools, which currently offer education from LKG to PUC saying its primary objection is directed at the government’s plan to launch KPS Magnet Schools in every Gram Panchayat by merging several smaller government schools into these upgraded institutions.
Rajashekhar explained that the plan involves merging five to eight surrounding government schools with each proposed KPS Magnet School. “If every KPS Magnet School absorbs eight to ten schools, the total closures will reach around 40,000. This is not speculation. The minister and department have already indicated such a plan,” he said.
According to the committee, Karnataka has around 6,000 Gram Panchayats, where one Magnet School is proposed for each. Once mergers take place, the remaining neighbourhood schools will cease to function, limiting access for children in rural and economically backward areas, the committee said.
The committee fears this will force families to turn to private schools, which many cannot afford. “The government will then be responsible only for managing 6,000 schools. Millions of children will be left with no option but to approach private institutions,” Rajashekhar added.
Contradictions Between Govt Claims And Ground Orders
The committee also questioned contradictory statements from the Education Department. While the Education Minister said no school will be closed, committee members point to official orders showing mergers already underway.
“For example, in Honganuru KPS School in Channapatna, an order has already been issued to merge seven schools. If schools are not being closed, why are these orders being passed?” Rajashekhar asked.
He further questioned why the government plans to hand over ‘closed school buildings’ to registered organisations if, as the minister claims, no schools will be discontinued. “If no schools are shutting down, why is there a need for a special bill in the Belagavi session to decide the future of government school buildings? The public needs clarity,” he said.
According to the committee, the issue reflects a broader shift in government policy. “Education is a primary duty of the state. Instead of strengthening these schools, the government is moving towards commercialisation,” Rajashekhar said.
Committee Links Policy To NEP 2020, Warns Of Privatization Through PPP Model
The committee attributes the current push for school mergers to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which recommended consolidating government schools. Rajashekhar alleged that both the central government and the state government are aligned in this direction.
He also criticised the decision to borrow Rs 2,000 crore from the Asian Development Bank to establish 700 KPS Magnet Schools. “This money is for buildings, not for hiring teachers or improving classroom facilities. Eventually, these schools will move into a Public-Private Partnership model. They will function like corporate schools,” he said.
The committee argues that instead of spending such large funds on a limited number of schools, the amount could have been distributed among 40,000 government schools to strengthen them.
“All political parties are implementing NEP 2020. If people do not protest, government education will collapse,” he said.
Committee Plans State-wide Movement To Protect Public Education
The ‘Save Education Committee’ is now working to build a broad-based movement to resist the closures. Local committees are being formed in villages, involving parents, teachers, and community volunteers.
A state-level educational convention will be held in Bengaluru next week, where education experts, writers, teachers and activists will gather to discuss the future of public education.
“We are calling on parents, authors, teachers and education experts to join us. We will build a state-wide movement to protect government schools,” Rajashekhar said.
