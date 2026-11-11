4,000-Year-Old Rock Paintings Discovered In Tamil Nadu's Villupuram
The paintings offer insights into the lifestyle of the people who lived during that era, the animals that surrounded them, and their natural environment.
Published : November 11, 2026 at 6:46 PM IST
Villupuram: Researchers have discovered rock paintings dating back to around 4,000 years at the foothills of Karadimalai in Ottambattu Thandarai village near Kandachipuram in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district.
The paintings were discovered during a field survey conducted by Bharathiraja, a history teacher from Vettavalam, and researcher Emmanuel.
During the survey, they discovered ancient paintings, executed in red ochre, within a rock shelter at the base of Karadimalai. The paintings depict a form resembling the kopura kalli (plant), which is commonly used as a living fence around agricultural fields.
The researchers noted that similar designs have previously been observed in other locations, including Alambadi and Kollur. Discussing these findings, they said, "In the discovered paintings, figures resembling deer are depicted on either side of a form that looks like a cactus-like plant. The hindquarters of the deer on the left appear to be concealed within the cactus-like vegetation."
They noted that the animal on the right has an elongated neck, though its head is indistinct. Furthermore, the figure of a wild boar is superimposed over one of these images, they said, adding that all the paintings are executed in a linear style.
Additionally, the terrain in this area is highly permeable to rainwater so with the passage of time and the effects of rainwater, many of the depicted figures are in a faded or unclear state.
Nevertheless, the images offer valuable insights into the lifestyle of the people who lived during that era, the animals that surrounded them, and their natural environment.
Beyond this, researchers have also uncovered significant archaeological evidence at a site called Karadisunai, where they found three stone depressions or pits believed to have been used by Neolithic humans to grind and sharpen their stone tools.
These depressions serve as potential evidence of ancient human habitation in the region, the researchers added.
They further suggest that these findings likely reflect the way of life of the prehistoric hunter-gatherer communities that once inhabited the area. In particular, the depictions of animals, plant-like forms, and the stone pits used for sharpening tools highlight a lifestyle deeply connected to the natural world.
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