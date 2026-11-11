ETV Bharat / state

4,000-Year-Old Rock Paintings Discovered In Tamil Nadu's Villupuram

Villupuram: Researchers have discovered rock paintings dating back to around 4,000 years at the foothills of Karadimalai in Ottambattu Thandarai village near Kandachipuram in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district.

During the survey, they discovered ancient paintings, executed in red ochre, within a rock shelter at the base of Karadimalai. The paintings depict a form resembling the kopura kalli (plant), which is commonly used as a living fence around agricultural fields.

The researchers noted that similar designs have previously been observed in other locations, including Alambadi and Kollur. Discussing these findings, they said, "In the discovered paintings, figures resembling deer are depicted on either side of a form that looks like a cactus-like plant. The hindquarters of the deer on the left appear to be concealed within the cactus-like vegetation."

They noted that the animal on the right has an elongated neck, though its head is indistinct. Furthermore, the figure of a wild boar is superimposed over one of these images, they said, adding that all the paintings are executed in a linear style.

Additionally, the terrain in this area is highly permeable to rainwater so with the passage of time and the effects of rainwater, many of the depicted figures are in a faded or unclear state.