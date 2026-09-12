ETV Bharat / state

4,000-Year-Old Rock Paintings, Cave Dwellings Found In Tamil Nadu's Theni District

Selvam, a teacher at Kadamalaikundu in Theni and an archaeology enthusiast, during his field studies in the foothills of Sangilikaradu discovered the rock painting which is believed to be over 4,000 years old. ( ETV Bharat )

Theni: Could Theni hold clues to a phase of Tamil civilisation that predates the celebrated Keezhadi findings? Archaeological evidence, including 4,000-year-old rock paintings and cave-like dwellings, has been discovered at Sangilikaradu near Kadamalaikundu in Theni district, prompting a call for a detailed government-led excavation.

The discoveries were made by Selvam, a teacher at Kadamalaikundu Government School and an archaeology enthusiast, during his field studies in the foothills of Sangilikaradu.

A massive standalone rock at the foothills contains white paintings depicting human figures and possible hunting scenes, believed to date to the Mesolithic period. The site also has cave-like formations that may have been used as shelters by ancient humans.

Describing the discovery, Selvam said the paintings show human figures with their legs spread apart, along with what appear to be hunting scenes.

“These could represent hunting activities of people who lived during that period or possibly scenes associated with rituals,” he said.

The site has also yielded other archaeological clues, including iron-smelting-related materials, clay pipes believed to have been used in the smelting process and rubbing tools. According to Selvam, these findings indicate human activity in the region extending from the Neolithic period into the historical period.

He believes the rock paintings could be around 4,000 years old, but a scientific archaeological investigation would be required to establish their exact antiquity and cultural context.

The discovery has generated interest because of its potential to shed light on an earlier phase of Tamil Nadu's human history.