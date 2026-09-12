4,000-Year-Old Rock Paintings, Cave Dwellings Found In Tamil Nadu's Theni District
A scientific archaeological investigation would be required to establish their exact antiquity and cultural context, according to Selvan, a teacher and an archaeology enthusiast.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 3:20 PM IST
Theni: Could Theni hold clues to a phase of Tamil civilisation that predates the celebrated Keezhadi findings? Archaeological evidence, including 4,000-year-old rock paintings and cave-like dwellings, has been discovered at Sangilikaradu near Kadamalaikundu in Theni district, prompting a call for a detailed government-led excavation.
The discoveries were made by Selvam, a teacher at Kadamalaikundu Government School and an archaeology enthusiast, during his field studies in the foothills of Sangilikaradu.
A massive standalone rock at the foothills contains white paintings depicting human figures and possible hunting scenes, believed to date to the Mesolithic period. The site also has cave-like formations that may have been used as shelters by ancient humans.
Describing the discovery, Selvam said the paintings show human figures with their legs spread apart, along with what appear to be hunting scenes.
“These could represent hunting activities of people who lived during that period or possibly scenes associated with rituals,” he said.
The site has also yielded other archaeological clues, including iron-smelting-related materials, clay pipes believed to have been used in the smelting process and rubbing tools. According to Selvam, these findings indicate human activity in the region extending from the Neolithic period into the historical period.
He believes the rock paintings could be around 4,000 years old, but a scientific archaeological investigation would be required to establish their exact antiquity and cultural context.
The discovery has generated interest because of its potential to shed light on an earlier phase of Tamil Nadu's human history.
Selvam has urged the Tamil Nadu government to conduct a systematic archaeological study of the area, saying it could reveal evidence of an ancient Tamil civilisation potentially older than the cultural deposits identified at Keezhadi which is dates back to 6th century BCE or about 2,600 years ago.
What Keezhadi Revealed
Keezhadi, near Madurai in Sivaganga district, became one of Tamil Nadu's most significant archaeological sites after excavations revealed evidence of a river-based settlement associated with the early historic period.
The Keezhadi cultural deposit has been dated to between the 6th century BCE and the 1st century CE. Scientific dating of samples pushed back earlier assumptions about the antiquity of Tamil-Brahmi and suggested literacy in Tamil Nadu as early as the 6th century BCE.
Excavations also uncovered brick structures and other evidence pointing to an urban settlement, challenging earlier assumptions about the timing of the second urbanisation of Tamil Nadu.
Against that backdrop, the Sangilikaradu findings are intriguing for a different reason: they could provide a window into human activity in the region thousands of years before the early historic settlement represented by Keezhadi.
Also read
Karnataka’s Cauvery Water Appeal To Come Up Before SC On September 14: Minister
Keezhadi Excavation Report: ASI To Conduct On-Site Review, Director General Confirms