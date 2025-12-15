ETV Bharat / state

4,000 Applications In 45 Days: Karnataka Govt's Ambitious 'B Khata' To 'A Khata' Scheme Remains A Non-Starter

Bengaluru: Karnataka government's ambitious revenue mopping move - issuing A Khata certificates to revenue properties, which are generally considered semi-legal - has remained a non-starter even 45 days after its launch on November 1.

Of the estimated 7.5 lakh such properties, just 4,000 owners have applied for A Khatas till December 15. Of these applications, 30 have been approved, according to Munish Moudgil, special commissioner, (Admin, Revenue and IT), Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

A-Khata means a property that is fully compliant with building bylaws, tax norms, and government regulations, making it a legitimate property. It will help owners avail loans and sell their properties without any difficulties.

The 100-day window before which applications are to be made for A-Khatas will end on February 10, "Going by the lukewarm response, I don't think the number of applications will cross even 50,000 mark by the end of the deadline," said another officer from Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

While the GBA officials are not forthcoming with the reasons for this lukewarm response, many people attribute it to the high conversion fees (5% of the guidance value of the plot) which could run up to Rs 5 lakh in most cases for a 30X40 dimension site as plot rates hover between Rs 60 lakh to Rs 1 crore in the 12-15 km radius from the city centre.

“The owners of revenue properties have to pay Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh to get their properties converted to A Khatas. This excludes charges for mutation and map approval. Some of these properties cost less than the conversion fees when they were purchased some 15-20 years ago. This is what is hindering people from applying. The Government must consider reducing the conversion fees," says Devaraj, a small time layout developer.

The opposition BJP and JDS have already expressed concerns over the hefty fees while calling it a 'money making scheme'. Former CM and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy even called upon people not to apply for A-Khatas while promising to convert their lands into A-Khatas free of cost when the BJP-JDS comes to power.

Even former Congress MLC and former Bengaluru Mayor P R Ramesh concurred that the conversion fee must be revised and reduced to a minimum level. “People are already under financial stress due to rising costs of living. Such being the case, asking them to pay lakhs of rupees for regularising their properties is not correct,” he said.