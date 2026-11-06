400-Year-Old Kali Temple In Bengal's Malda Faces Erosion Threat From Kalindri River
With riverbank erosion threatening Malda's historic Goborjana Kali temple, residents have urged district administration to build a protective wall, reports Partha Das.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 4:00 PM IST|
Updated : November 6, 2026 at 4:17 PM IST
Malda: A 400-year-old Kali temple in West Bengal's Malda district is facing a growing threat from riverbank erosion with Kalindri River gradually inching towards the shrine. With preparations underway for the Kali Puja two days ahead, devotees and locals have urged the district administration to take steps to protect the historic temple.
The Goborjana Kalimata Thakurani, located in Ratua II block, 36 kilometers from the town of Malda, is the oldest Kali temple of the district and attracts devotees from across the country.
According to locals, the Kalindri River used to flow a kilometre away but due to riverbank erosion, it has now reached the vicinity of the temple. Following this, a portion of the cremation ground near the temple has been swallowed by the river in recent monsoon.
Residents Seek Protective Wall To Save Shrine
Swapan Chowdhury, a member of the family responsible for conducting the puja, said that when Ghani Khan Chowdhury was a minister, he had a barrage constructed on the Kalindri River at Nurpur in Manikchak, which helped in addressing erosion. However, in the last few years, the problem has resurfaced, he said.
"The temple remains in constant danger and I am certain the government will consider this matter. Two days ago, the Superintendent of Police (SP), Additional SP, ADM (Development), and the SDO visited the site. I have requested them to construct a guard wall along the river and fill the area with soil. This will not only reclaim some land but also protect the temple from the ravages of the Kalindri River. They have assured us that these measures will be taken.”
Addressing the issue, a senior official of the district administration said, “The Goborjana Kali Temple is well known not just in Malda but across the state. Maa Kali holds a special place in the hearts of the people of Malda. Local residents have informed us about the erosion caused by the Kalindri Rover near the temple. Appropriate steps will be taken to curb this problem.”
Temple Linked To Bhavani Pathak
Local residents believe that it was the Rajputs who first started the worship of Goddess Kali here. Its origin is also linked with dacoit leader Bhavani Pathak, a prominent figure of the Sanyasi rebellion.
As per the local tradition, while traveling by boat along the Kalindri River, Bhavani Pathak passed through this area, a place then covered in dense forest and teeming with wild animals, and stopped here for the night. The next morning when he attempted to resume his voyage, his boat remained firmly stuck against the bank. It is believed that only after he performed Kali puja was he able to set his boat free.
Unable to obtain clay to make an idol, he fashioned one using a mixture of cow dung and rice husks. Locals believe the name 'Goborjana' originated from this event, and is popularly known as 'Bhavani Pathak’s puja'.
Devotees Throng On Kali Puja
Kali Puja commences on Dipanwita Amavasya. Every year, devotees arrive here from not only Malda and its neighbouring districts but from other states to offer their prayers. For the last two years, devotees from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal travelled here during the festival.
The puja includes the ritual animal sacrifice with approximately 6000 goats sacrificed across three sacrificial frames every year.
The Chowdhury family of Goborjana village has served as the 'sevayat' for this Kali Puja since the time of the ancestors of the late Jyotish Chowdhury. Over time, the Chowdhury family has branched into four lineages and each year, the responsibility for conducting the puja falls upon one of them. This year, the responsibility lies with Swapan Chowdhury.
Swapan Chowdhury told ETV Bharat, "No one knows exactly when this puja started. I have heard that my great-grandfather used to perform it and now we continue the tradition. Back then, this area was covered in forest and the Goddess’s altar was situated within it. On the day of the puja, our ancestors would clear the forest to conduct the rituals. Once the puja concluded, they would immerse the idol at dawn before returning home."
Gurupada Karmakar, a resident of Pukhuria village, said, “People even travel from Delhi to offer prayers here. The number of animal sacrifices is so high that the process often continues until the afternoon of the following day, with devotees waiting through the night, accompanied by their sacrificial goats. This year, the worship will continue till Monday, and the fair will last for 15 days.
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