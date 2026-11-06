ETV Bharat / state

400-Year-Old Kali Temple In Bengal's Malda Faces Erosion Threat From Kalindri River

Preparations underway at Malda's historic Goborjana Kalimata Thakurani for Kali Puja ( ETV Bharat )

Malda: A 400-year-old Kali temple in West Bengal's Malda district is facing a growing threat from riverbank erosion with Kalindri River gradually inching towards the shrine. With preparations underway for the Kali Puja two days ahead, devotees and locals have urged the district administration to take steps to protect the historic temple.

The Goborjana Kalimata Thakurani, located in Ratua II block, 36 kilometers from the town of Malda, is the oldest Kali temple of the district and attracts devotees from across the country.

According to locals, the Kalindri River used to flow a kilometre away but due to riverbank erosion, it has now reached the vicinity of the temple. Following this, a portion of the cremation ground near the temple has been swallowed by the river in recent monsoon. Malda's historic Kali temple, Goborjana Kalimata Thakurani (ETV Bharat) Residents Seek Protective Wall To Save Shrine Swapan Chowdhury, a member of the family responsible for conducting the puja, said that when Ghani Khan Chowdhury was a minister, he had a barrage constructed on the Kalindri River at Nurpur in Manikchak, which helped in addressing erosion. However, in the last few years, the problem has resurfaced, he said. "The temple remains in constant danger and I am certain the government will consider this matter. Two days ago, the Superintendent of Police (SP), Additional SP, ADM (Development), and the SDO visited the site. I have requested them to construct a guard wall along the river and fill the area with soil. This will not only reclaim some land but also protect the temple from the ravages of the Kalindri River. They have assured us that these measures will be taken.” Addressing the issue, a senior official of the district administration said, “The Goborjana Kali Temple is well known not just in Malda but across the state. Maa Kali holds a special place in the hearts of the people of Malda. Local residents have informed us about the erosion caused by the Kalindri Rover near the temple. Appropriate steps will be taken to curb this problem.” Temple Linked To Bhavani Pathak Local residents believe that it was the Rajputs who first started the worship of Goddess Kali here. Its origin is also linked with dacoit leader Bhavani Pathak, a prominent figure of the Sanyasi rebellion.