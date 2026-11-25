ETV Bharat / state

E-Scrip Scam: Jaipur Cyber Police Arrest Native Of Odisha From Gujarat

File photo of Gyan Ranjan Swain ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: The cyber branch of Jaipur Police Commissionerate arrested another accused in the Rs 400 crore e-scrip theft case.

With the arrest of Gyan Ranjan Swain from Gujarat, the total number of those nabbed for their alleged involvement in the scam has gone up to 12. Police conducted the operation to nab Swain under the supervision of Special Commissioner Om Prakash and Additional Commissioner Rameshwar Singh.

Singh an Ranjan Swain (38), a native of Olangur village in Kakatpur block of Puri in Odisha, had been residing in East Delhi. "He had been absconding for the last nine months and was changing his locations," Singh said. He said e-scrip transfers worth approximately Rs 80 crore had been made from Swain's ICEGATE account, and these e-scrip transfers were converted into cash by him in connivance with other accused. Indian Customs Electronic Data Interchange Gateway (ICEGATE) is the official national trade portal operated by India's Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) for digital customs filing, payments, and cargo clearance. Importers, exporters, customs brokers, and logistics partners use ICEGATE to exchange electronic documents and complete customs procedures online.