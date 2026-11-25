E-Scrip Scam: Jaipur Cyber Police Arrest Native Of Odisha From Gujarat
The accused, Gyan Ranjan Swain converted e-scrips, transferred to his account, into cash in connivance with others, said police.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 3:37 PM IST
Jaipur: The cyber branch of Jaipur Police Commissionerate arrested another accused in the Rs 400 crore e-scrip theft case.
With the arrest of Gyan Ranjan Swain from Gujarat, the total number of those nabbed for their alleged involvement in the scam has gone up to 12. Police conducted the operation to nab Swain under the supervision of Special Commissioner Om Prakash and Additional Commissioner Rameshwar Singh.
Singh an Ranjan Swain (38), a native of Olangur village in Kakatpur block of Puri in Odisha, had been residing in East Delhi. "He had been absconding for the last nine months and was changing his locations," Singh said. He said e-scrip transfers worth approximately Rs 80 crore had been made from Swain's ICEGATE account, and these e-scrip transfers were converted into cash by him in connivance with other accused.
Indian Customs Electronic Data Interchange Gateway (ICEGATE) is the official national trade portal operated by India's Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) for digital customs filing, payments, and cargo clearance. Importers, exporters, customs brokers, and logistics partners use ICEGATE to exchange electronic documents and complete customs procedures online.
Singh said a special team formed under the leadership of Station House Officer Hemaram and Inspector Shravan Kumar, following a case registered at the Jaipur Commissionerate Cyber Police Station, began searching for the accused after digital evidence revealed his role in the scame.
DCP (Crime) Yogesh Goyal stated that e-scrip (RoDTAP/rewards given by the government to exporters for exports) were stolen by the accused. "The accused used unauthorized access to DGFT accounts, fake Digital Signature Certificates (DSCs), fake current accounts, and fake IECs to transfer e-scrip from one Importer-Exporter Code (IEC) to another. Accused Gyan Ranjan Swain, along with others received stolen e-scrip funds into his ICEGATE account. He then sold the scrips to importers and shared the proceeds with the other accused," he said.
So far, the police have arrested Sultan Khan, Nand Kishore, Nirmal Soni, Ashok Kumar Bhandari, Pramod Khatri, Rahul Jha, Yashwant Garg, Nadeem Khan, Satpal Tungaria, Hanish Khan, and Ajay Panwar along with Swain. Further investigation is likely to uncover more links and the role of other accused. The police are also interrogating Swain, said Goyal.
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