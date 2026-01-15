40-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death, Attacked Over A Dozen Times In East Delhi’s Kalyanpuri
The deceased, who had criminal cases against him, was attacked more than a dozen times. The police have intensified the manhunt for the attackers.
Published : January 15, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST
New Delhi: A sensational case of brutal murder has come to light from the Kalyanpuri area of East Delhi, where a man was stabbed to death with a sharp weapon more than a dozen times, leaving the locality in a state of panic.
Police are investigating the case by scanning CCTV footage and questioning locals to identify the attackers. According to the police, the incident occurred near a public toilet in Block-18 under the Kalyanpuri police station.
When a patrolling team spotted a man lying in a pool of blood late at night, a forensic team was called in to collect evidence from the scene, while the patrolling team rushed him to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
The deceased, identified as Mukesh, was around 40 years old. Police officials said he had several criminal cases already registered against him at the Kalyanpuri police station.
East District Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Dhania said a murder case has been registered. "The police are trying to identify the attackers using CCTV cameras in the area," DCP Dhania added. Investigators are also questioning the family members of the deceased, to establish the events leading to the murder.
Mukesh’s wife, Monica, told police that he had left home after dinner, at around 10 pm on Wednesday. She said the family received information that he had been found injured near the public toilet in Kalyanpuri, about an hour later.
According to Mukesh’s uncle, Raju, the family was informed that he had been stabbed and taken to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. He added that the family wants strict legal action against those responsible.
The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, which will confirm the exact cause of death. Multiple police teams have been formed to track down the accused.
Police officials stated that the case is also being investigated from the perspective of personal enmity or past disputes. Security measures have been heightened in the area, and police patrols have been increased to maintain law and order. Authorities expect the case to be resolved soon.
