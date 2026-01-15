ETV Bharat / state

40-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death, Attacked Over A Dozen Times In East Delhi’s Kalyanpuri

New Delhi: A sensational case of brutal murder has come to light from the Kalyanpuri area of East Delhi, where a man was stabbed to death with a sharp weapon more than a dozen times, leaving the locality in a state of panic.

Police are investigating the case by scanning CCTV footage and questioning locals to identify the attackers. According to the police, the incident occurred near a public toilet in Block-18 under the Kalyanpuri police station.

When a patrolling team spotted a man lying in a pool of blood late at night, a forensic team was called in to collect evidence from the scene, while the patrolling team rushed him to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The deceased, identified as Mukesh, was around 40 years old. Police officials said he had several criminal cases already registered against him at the Kalyanpuri police station.

East District Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Dhania said a murder case has been registered. "The police are trying to identify the attackers using CCTV cameras in the area," DCP Dhania added. Investigators are also questioning the family members of the deceased, to establish the events leading to the murder.