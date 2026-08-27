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40-Year-Old Man Dies After Collapsing While Playing Cricket In Tamil Nadu's Villupuram

According to his friends, Ajis Khan was bowling when he suddenly complained of severe chest pain.

40-Year-Old Man Dies After Collapsing While Playing Cricket In Tamil Nadu's Villupuram
Representational image. (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 27, 2026 at 12:47 AM IST

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Updated : August 27, 2026 at 12:52 AM IST

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Villupuram: A 40-year-old man died after suddenly collapsing while playing cricket with his friends at a local ground in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram on Wednesday morning. The deceased, identified as Ajis Khan, was a resident of the Salamedu area of Villupuram. He had gone to a nearby playground to play cricket with his friends.

According to his friends, Ajis was bowling when he suddenly complained of severe chest pain. His condition worsened shortly afterwards, and he collapsed on the field. His friends rushed him to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police registered a case, and an investigation is underway. This is not an isolated incident, as thousands of sudden heart attack cases have been reported in the last few years. (More details are awaited)

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Last Updated : August 27, 2026 at 12:52 AM IST

TAGGED:

CRICKET
HEART ATTACK REASONS
HEART HEALTH
HEART ATTACK TREATMENT
HEART ATTACK RISK

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