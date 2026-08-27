ETV Bharat / state

40-Year-Old Man Dies After Collapsing While Playing Cricket In Tamil Nadu's Villupuram

Villupuram: A 40-year-old man died after suddenly collapsing while playing cricket with his friends at a local ground in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram on Wednesday morning. The deceased, identified as Ajis Khan, was a resident of the Salamedu area of Villupuram. He had gone to a nearby playground to play cricket with his friends.

According to his friends, Ajis was bowling when he suddenly complained of severe chest pain. His condition worsened shortly afterwards, and he collapsed on the field. His friends rushed him to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.