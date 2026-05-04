ETV Bharat / state

40-Year-Old Man Brutally Killed In Broad Daylight Over Pig-Rearing Dispute In Maharashtra’s Solapur

Solapur: In a shocking incident at 9.30 am on Sunday, a 40-year-old man, Suresh Shriram, was brutally murdered in the middle of a busy junction in the city of Solapur, Maharashtra. The murder stems from a dispute over a pig-rearing business that took place five years ago, the court proceedings for which are currently underway. The case has been registered at the Jail Road police station.

Fearing a conviction in the case, the six accused decided to permanently eliminate Suresh in a gruesome manner. The murder, committed in the middle of a busy road, shocked the city and spread fear throughout Solapur.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vijay Kabade officially stated that the police arrested the five accused immediately. One suspect remains at large, and authorities are currently investigating the case.

DCP Kabade said, "This incident, which occurred on 70 feet road, in Solapur, has been registered as the murder of Suresh Krishna Shriram. He was intercepted, stopped by five-six goons who hit his head with a big stone and killed him with sticks and knives. The accused escaped from the spot."

He added, "On receiving information, our police teams rushed to the spot immediately. The Jail Road and Crime Branch teams were dispatched to locate the absconding accused, and within an hour, five of them were nabbed. Search operations are underway to locate the sixth accused."

According to the DCP, Suresh was bludgeoned to death using sticks, sharp weapons, and stones. The police retrieved the CCTV footage that captured the assault, showing the victim being beaten with sticks and sharp weapons, and his face being crushed with a stone, which went viral on social media.