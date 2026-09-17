40% Of Madrasas Closed In Uttarakhand After New Norms Introduced By State Govt
As per the state's Education Department data, 179 of the 452 madrasas in the state have closed after the State Minority Education Authority was formed.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 6:11 PM IST
Dehradun: Amid the debate on functioning of madrasas in Uttarakhand, a data of the state's Education Department reveals that 40 per cent of such minority religious educational institutions have been closed in the state after the formation of State Minority Education Authority earlier this year.
The Uttarakhand State Minority Education Authority was formed on February 3 this year following which a new process was adopted for recognition of madrasas and other minority educational institutions.
According to the data, before the new system, a total of 452 madrasas were registered in the state of which 179 have now closed. This means that approximately 40 or 39.60 per cent to be precise, of the total registered madrasas are no longer operating in the state. Additionally, 19 madrasas have been sealed for non-compliance with regulations.
Meanwhile, the number of madrasas currently recognized by the Education Department is just over 30. This represents approximately 6.6 per cent of the total number of 452. Significantly, over seven months have passed since the establishment of the authority. According to the data, 134 madrasas have applied for recognition from the Education Department while 54 are yet to do so.
So far, 35 minority educational institutions have received recognition from the authority. These include 33 madrasas and two other minority educational institutions. The figure reflects recognition granted by the authority under a separate system from the 30 madrasas recognized by the Education Department.
The government is now monitoring not only the recognition process but also institutions operating without established regulations. Special Secretary of the Minority Welfare Department, Parag Madhukar Dhakate, said that the process of processing applications for recognition is on.
"The process of granting recognition is on based on the applications received from minority educational institutions. Action to close down madrasas and other institutions found to be operating in violation of regulations is also being taken," he said.
Now, the focus will be on how many of the 134 madrasas that have applied for recognition meet the prescribed standards and achieve recognition, and how the total number and status of madrasas in the state changes in the future. Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Minority Welfare Department is striving to grant authorization to institutions that meet the standards as soon as possible.
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