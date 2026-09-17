ETV Bharat / state

40% Of Madrasas Closed In Uttarakhand After New Norms Introduced By State Govt

Dehradun: Amid the debate on functioning of madrasas in Uttarakhand, a data of the state's Education Department reveals that 40 per cent of such minority religious educational institutions have been closed in the state after the formation of State Minority Education Authority earlier this year.

The Uttarakhand State Minority Education Authority was formed on February 3 this year following which a new process was adopted for recognition of madrasas and other minority educational institutions.

According to the data, before the new system, a total of 452 madrasas were registered in the state of which 179 have now closed. This means that approximately 40 or 39.60 per cent to be precise, of the total registered madrasas are no longer operating in the state. Additionally, 19 madrasas have been sealed for non-compliance with regulations.

Meanwhile, the number of madrasas currently recognized by the Education Department is just over 30. This represents approximately 6.6 per cent of the total number of 452. Significantly, over seven months have passed since the establishment of the authority. According to the data, 134 madrasas have applied for recognition from the Education Department while 54 are yet to do so.