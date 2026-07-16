ETV Bharat / state

Rare 40-kg Underground Pumpkin Cynosure Of All Eyes At Medicinal Plants Conference In Vijayawada

The 40 kg underground pumpkin has fascinated visitors with its unusual growth beneath the soil ( ETV Bharat )

Vijayawada: A rare 40-kilogram specimen of the traditional 'Nela Gummadi' (underground pumpkin) stole the spotlight at a state-level medicinal plants conference held in Vijayawada, fascinating visitors with its unusual growth beneath the soil rather than above it.

Unlike conventional pumpkins and ash gourds that grow on vines above the ground, the Nela Gummadi develops underground, making it one of the most unique traditional crops found in parts of Andhra Pradesh.

The giant pumpkin displayed at the exhibition weighed an impressive 40 kg, drawing crowds of farmers, researchers, Ayurveda practitioners and plant enthusiasts eager to learn more about the little-known variety.

According to an expert, Dr Ravi Varma, the indigenous crop is facing the threat of extinction due to declining cultivation and changing agricultural practices.

"Many traditional varieties are disappearing as farmers shift to commercial crops. Conserving these plants is important not only for biodiversity but also for preserving traditional medicinal knowledge," he said.