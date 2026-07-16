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Rare 40-kg Underground Pumpkin Cynosure Of All Eyes At Medicinal Plants Conference In Vijayawada

But the indigenous crop is facing the threat of extinction due to declining cultivation and changing agricultural practices, said sources

Andhra Pradesh
The 40 kg underground pumpkin has fascinated visitors with its unusual growth beneath the soil (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 16, 2026 at 3:13 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Vijayawada: A rare 40-kilogram specimen of the traditional 'Nela Gummadi' (underground pumpkin) stole the spotlight at a state-level medicinal plants conference held in Vijayawada, fascinating visitors with its unusual growth beneath the soil rather than above it.

Unlike conventional pumpkins and ash gourds that grow on vines above the ground, the Nela Gummadi develops underground, making it one of the most unique traditional crops found in parts of Andhra Pradesh.

The giant pumpkin displayed at the exhibition weighed an impressive 40 kg, drawing crowds of farmers, researchers, Ayurveda practitioners and plant enthusiasts eager to learn more about the little-known variety.

According to an expert, Dr Ravi Varma, the indigenous crop is facing the threat of extinction due to declining cultivation and changing agricultural practices.

"Many traditional varieties are disappearing as farmers shift to commercial crops. Conserving these plants is important not only for biodiversity but also for preserving traditional medicinal knowledge," he said.

To protect the species, Dr Ravi Varma collected seeds from the rare variety and has been cultivating it on nearly two acres of land in Gadarada village in East Godavari district.

The underground pumpkin has long been used in traditional food preparations and Ayurvedic practices. The mature tuber is usually dried, powdered and later used as an ingredient in curries and herbal formulations.

Experts at the medicinal plants conference said the exhibit served as a reminder of the importance of preserving indigenous food and medicinal plants that have sustained local communities for generations but are now becoming increasingly rare.

The remarkable 40-kg Nela Gummadi ultimately emerged as one of the biggest attractions of the event, with visitors expressing amazement at both its size and its unusual underground growth pattern.

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TAGGED:

NELA GUMMADI DEVELOPS UNDERGROUND
PUMPKIN FOUND IN PARTS OF ANDHRA
FACING EXTINCTION DUE TO COMMERCIAL
RARE VARIETY FOR TRADITIONAL CURRY
40KG NELA GUMMADI STAR ATTRACTION

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