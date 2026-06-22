40-Foot Breach In Punjab Canal Floods Nearby Areas; Govt Begins Assessment
A 40-foot breach in Punjab’s Upper Bari Doab Canal flooded homes and crops in Gurdaspur, displacing residents early morning, reports Avtar Singh
Published : June 22, 2026 at 2:15 PM IST
Gurdaspur: A major breach happened in the Upper Bari Doab Canal (UBDC) near the Sathiyali Headworks in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district. The 40-foot-wide breach flooded nearby residential areas and fields, causing significant damage to several homes.
The incident came to the fore at around 3 am when the canal rest house suddenly flooded, prompting the migrant labourers staying there to evacuate immediately.
According to locals, the water crossed the Sri Hargobindpur-Gurdaspur road and entered nearby homes and fields, submerging recently planted paddy crops.
Upon learning of the incident, a large crowd of people gathered in the area amid a worrisome situation for the affected families.
Tarsem Singh, one of the affected, had canal water entering his houses and damaging several belongings and ration.“We had kept wheat for food, but it either washed away or got spoilt. Other household goods and valuables have also been submerged,” he said.
Another resident Surjit Singh said that nothing is left at their house due to the sudden flooding. “It is not possible to estimate the exact loss yet,” he said.
However, Surjit expressed fear that the crop may not survive, resulting in significant financial losses. "We also do not have nursery plants for replanting if the crop is lost," he said.
A revenue officer of Kahnuwan visited the area to take stock of the situation. “An assessment is being made to see how much loss has been caused. The higher authorities have been informed in this regard. The concerned department has also been informed. The dam will be completed soon,” he said.
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