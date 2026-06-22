ETV Bharat / state

40-Foot Breach In Punjab Canal Floods Nearby Areas; Govt Begins Assessment

Gurdaspur: A major breach happened in the Upper Bari Doab Canal (UBDC) near the Sathiyali Headworks in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district. The 40-foot-wide breach flooded nearby residential areas and fields, causing significant damage to several homes.

The incident came to the fore at around 3 am when the canal rest house suddenly flooded, prompting the migrant labourers staying there to evacuate immediately.

According to locals, the water crossed the Sri Hargobindpur-Gurdaspur road and entered nearby homes and fields, submerging recently planted paddy crops.

Upon learning of the incident, a large crowd of people gathered in the area amid a worrisome situation for the affected families.