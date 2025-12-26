ETV Bharat / state

40 Booked As Mob Vandalises Christmas Decorations At Chhattisgarh Mall

Raipur: Forty unidentified persons were booked for vandalising Christmas decorations at a mall in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at Magneto Mall in the state capital on Wednesday during a day-long 'Chhattisgarh bandh' called by Hindu organisations to protest alleged religious conversions. CCTV footage from the mall showed a group entering the premises with sticks, vandalising property, and misbehaving with the security personnel.

According to Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Lal Umed Singh, based on the CCTV footage and the complaint by the staff, the police have registered an FIR against 40 accused under various sections of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) at the Telibandha police station. “The accused will be arrested soon,” he added.

The police officer further said that several accused will be identified through their vehicle numbers and will be apprehended shortly. “The statements of eyewitnesses and suspects are being recorded,” he said.

The mall's management said the mob of 40-50 persons was aggressive and violent, running through the mall with rods and hockey sticks, adding that the incident took place despite the mall being officially closed in support of the bandh.