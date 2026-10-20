Youth Returning From Navratri Fair Meet With Accident In UP's Deoria; 4 Dead, 3 Injured
The vehicle carrying the youth lost control due to high speed and hit a tree killing the youth and leaving it badly mangled.
Published : October 20, 2026 at 3:02 PM IST
Deoria: Four youths died while three others sustained serious injuries after a car that they were travelling in crashed into a tree late Monday night on the Kasya-Deoria road near Ramabhar bridge in Uttar Pradesh. The youths were returning from a Navratri fair.
Due to high speed, the vehicle lost control, hit a tree, and was mangled in the accident. The accident took place approximately 15 kilometers from the district headquarters.
The deceased have been identified as Nitish Kumar (22) from Rampurgarh, Pradeep Prasad (23), Sanjeev Sharma (21), and Ankur Kanojia, alias Aditya (20). The injured persons, Ankit Prasad (22), Ankit Yadav (21), and Himanshu Verma (22), are currently undergoing treatment at the medical college.
A total of eight people were travelling in the car, which was returning from a Navratri fair, and one person alighted from the vehicle along the way. The car was being driven by the son of a village head.
According to the police, high speed was the cause of the accident, and due to the collision, bodies got trapped inside the wreckage and required the use of a gas cutter to extract them.
Nitish Kumar, son of Shakuntal Prasad, pradhan of Mathiya Runi village in Tarkulwa, had set out with his friends for the Navratri fair in Kasya. He picked up Pradeep from his village, then two more friends from Rampurgarh, followed by others from the villages of Mathiya Rathi and Deurwa.
The deaths have cast a pall of gloom on the families in Tarkulwa, on the day of Dussehra and ahead of Diwali festivities. The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.
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