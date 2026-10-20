ETV Bharat / state

Youth Returning From Navratri Fair Meet With Accident In UP's Deoria; 4 Dead, 3 Injured

Deoria: Four youths died while three others sustained serious injuries after a car that they were travelling in crashed into a tree late Monday night on the Kasya-Deoria road near Ramabhar bridge in Uttar Pradesh. The youths were returning from a Navratri fair.

Due to high speed, the vehicle lost control, hit a tree, and was mangled in the accident. The accident took place approximately 15 kilometers from the district headquarters.

The deceased have been identified as Nitish Kumar (22) from Rampurgarh, Pradeep Prasad (23), Sanjeev Sharma (21), and Ankur Kanojia, alias Aditya (20). The injured persons, Ankit Prasad (22), Ankit Yadav (21), and Himanshu Verma (22), are currently undergoing treatment at the medical college.

A total of eight people were travelling in the car, which was returning from a Navratri fair, and one person alighted from the vehicle along the way. The car was being driven by the son of a village head.

According to the police, high speed was the cause of the accident, and due to the collision, bodies got trapped inside the wreckage and required the use of a gas cutter to extract them.