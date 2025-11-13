ETV Bharat / state

4-Year-Old Girl Mauled By Stray Dogs In Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch; Admitted To ICU With 10 Stitches On Face

Neemuch: A four-year-old girl has been hospitalised with serious injuries on her body and face after she was attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Shalimar Colony under Kent police station limits here in Madhya Pradesh.

As per the family members, on Wednesday afternoon, the girl, identified as Alshifa, was playing in her courtyard after lunch when four stray dogs dragged her and attacked her. The child has been admitted to the district hospital ICU with 10 stiches on her face.

Alshifa's mother Firoza said, "Three to four dogs entered the house when her daughter had just finished eating Maggi and was playing in the courtyard. The dogs dragged her out and bit her badly."

When neighbours heard her screams, they rushed outside and managed to rescue the girl from the clutches of the dogs. The family members then took Alshifa to the district hospital, where doctors found deep wounds on her face, lips and near her eyes. She has received about 10 stitches on her face and has been admitted to the ICU. Doctors said her condition is critical and that she is under special care to prevent infection.