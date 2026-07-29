Chandipura Virus Claims Second Child In Gujarat’s Mehsana
A four-year-old girl hailing from Delvada village in Bechraji Taluka was undergoing treatment at the Vadnagar Civil Hospital, where she breathed her last.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 5:54 PM IST
Mehsana: The Chandipura virus is continuing to create panic in the Mehsana district of Gujarat, with a four-year-old girl succumbing to the deadly virus late Tuesday night, officials said.
The girl hailing from Delvada village in Bechraji Taluka was undergoing treatment at the Vadnagar Civil Hospital, where she breathed her last. A total of two girls have died from the Chandipura virus in Mehsana district so far in a span of ten days.
According to her family, the girl was admitted to the ICU of a private hospital in Mehsana in an unconscious state on July 26. She tested positive for the Chandipura virus on July 27. Due to her critical condition, she was referred to Vadnagar Civil Hospital, where she died during treatment last night.
A seven-year-old girl from Shahpur, Vadnagar, also died from the Chandipura virus on July 19. A total of eight suspected cases of the Chandipura virus have been reported in Mehsana district; the virus was confirmed in three children, while five cases tested negative.
Two of the three confirmed cases resulted in death. Two other children from Visnagar and Sabarkantha have fully recovered after receiving treatment.
Key Symptoms of Chandipura Virus:
The Chandipura virus is transmitted through the bite of a sandfly. The virus directly affects a child's brain and rapidly progresses to encephalitis (inflammation of the brain).
- Sudden onset of very high and severe fever
- Severe headache and persistent vomiting
- Seizures or sudden, drastic changes in the child's behaviour
- Repeated loss of consciousness or a semi-conscious state
- These symptoms develop rapidly within a few hours. Therefore, do not take even a mild fever lightly; consult a doctor immediately.
Preventive measures and precautions:
- Do not allow filth, mud, or stagnant water to accumulate around the house.
- Dress children in cotton clothing that covers their entire body.
- Ensure the use of mosquito nets during both day and night sleep.
- Spray insecticides on unplastered walls and in cracks.
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