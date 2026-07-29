ETV Bharat / state

Chandipura Virus Claims Second Child In Gujarat’s Mehsana

Mehsana: The Chandipura virus is continuing to create panic in the Mehsana district of Gujarat, with a four-year-old girl succumbing to the deadly virus late Tuesday night, officials said.

The girl hailing from Delvada village in Bechraji Taluka was undergoing treatment at the Vadnagar Civil Hospital, where she breathed her last. A total of two girls have died from the Chandipura virus in Mehsana district so far in a span of ten days.

According to her family, the girl was admitted to the ICU of a private hospital in Mehsana in an unconscious state on July 26. She tested positive for the Chandipura virus on July 27. Due to her critical condition, she was referred to Vadnagar Civil Hospital, where she died during treatment last night.

A seven-year-old girl from Shahpur, Vadnagar, also died from the Chandipura virus on July 19. A total of eight suspected cases of the Chandipura virus have been reported in Mehsana district; the virus was confirmed in three children, while five cases tested negative.