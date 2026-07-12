Four Detained For Robbery At GST Asst Commissioner's House In Rajasthan's Alwar
Police examined CCTV footage from 600 cameras before zeroing on the accused one of whom remains at large.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 8:32 PM IST
Alwar: Police in Rajasthan's Alwar on Sunday detained four persons for their alleged involvement in a robbery at the residence of a GST assistant commissioner's home a week ago.
During investigation into the incident that occurred at Sadar locality of the city, police examined footage from 600 cameras and zeroed in on the accused one of whom is still at large.
Alwar Superintendent of Police Sudhir Chaudhary said masked miscreants had robbed the house of Om Prakash Meghwal, assistant commissioner of the GST Department, at Shalimar Scheme under Sadar police station. The miscreants held the family hostage, assaulted them, and fled with cash and jewelry. Before carrying out the robbery, the accused repeatedly reconnoitered the area to learn the victim's daily routine. He said five people were involved in the incident, of whom four have been detained.
Chaudhary said police teams scanned 600 cameras and connected the dots to reach the accused. He said the accused did not use their phones during the incident and changed clothes five to six times at different locations. They used public transport to travel to and from the victim's house.
The SP said after committing the robbery, the accused initially headed towards Malakheda and then returned to Alwar to avoid identification. Chaudhary said the accused who have several cases of robbery, dacoity, and attempted murder registered against them are residents of Ramgarh and Khairthal Tijara districts.
(थाना सदर)— Alwar Police (@AlwarPolice) July 11, 2026
शालीमार नगर में मकान में घुसकर हथियार की नोक पर लूट की वारदात का पर्दाफाश, चार आरोपी डिटेन करीब 600 से अधिक सीसीटीवी फुटेज चैक किये गये।@PoliceRajasthan @IgpJaipur @DeeJay0584 pic.twitter.com/8bP5CbNq6U
Chaudhary said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused sold the stolen goods and purchased a bike with the proceeds. "The accused entered the victim's home late at night and hid on the first floor before committing the crime. In the morning, when Meghwal opened the door on the ground floor and came out, the accused held himand his family members hostage and assaulted them. They then committed the robbery and fled," he said. .
Chaudhary said that this case will be taken up under the Case Officer Scheme, prompt action will be taken, and efforts will be made to ensure the maximum punishment for the accused. He explained that a new society is being developed at the site of the incident, due to which there are currently few houses built there. "Taking advantage of this, the accused targeted the deserted location and carried out the crime," he said.
The Case Officer Scheme is an Indian law enforcement initiative primarily used in states like Rajasthan. It assigns a dedicated police officer to closely track and monitor high-profile or sensitive criminal cases. Its goal is to ensure strong evidence collection, faster trials, and higher conviction rates in major crimes.
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