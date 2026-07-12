ETV Bharat / state

Four Detained For Robbery At GST Asst Commissioner's House In Rajasthan's Alwar

Alwar: Police in Rajasthan's Alwar on Sunday detained four persons for their alleged involvement in a robbery at the residence of a GST assistant commissioner's home a week ago.

During investigation into the incident that occurred at Sadar locality of the city, police examined footage from 600 cameras and zeroed in on the accused one of whom is still at large.

Alwar Superintendent of Police Sudhir Chaudhary said masked miscreants had robbed the house of Om Prakash Meghwal, assistant commissioner of the GST Department, at Shalimar Scheme under Sadar police station. The miscreants held the family hostage, assaulted them, and fled with cash and jewelry. Before carrying out the robbery, the accused repeatedly reconnoitered the area to learn the victim's daily routine. He said five people were involved in the incident, of whom four have been detained.

Chaudhary said police teams scanned 600 cameras and connected the dots to reach the accused. He said the accused did not use their phones during the incident and changed clothes five to six times at different locations. They used public transport to travel to and from the victim's house.