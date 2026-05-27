4 Suspected Terrorists Arrested In UP ATS-STF Joint Crackdown In Saharanpur
Police said that the four arrested individuals are suspected of being linked to the sleeper cell of Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 10:24 PM IST|
Updated : May 27, 2026 at 10:30 PM IST
Lucknow: Security forces in Uttar Pradesh achieved a breakthrough after the state ATS and STF, in a joint operation, arrested four suspected terrorists in Saharanpur. ADG (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said that the accused have been identified as Mahkab, a resident of Saharanpur, Gagandeep alias Guri Singh, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, Shahrukh, a resident of Saharanpur, and Musharraf, who hails from Haridwar.
This entire operation was made possible after intelligence inputs and close coordination between the two investigative agencies, he said. Yash stated that the four arrested individuals are suspected of being linked to the sleeper cell of Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti. Preliminary investigations have revealed that all these accused were in constant contact with Pakistani handlers via social media and video calls.
These individuals were tasked with conducting reconnaissance of sensitive locations across the country and recruiting local youth into their network. Furthermore, they were involved in conspiring to execute a major terrorist and subversive activities.
Security agencies have recovered several suspicious digital documents and other materials from their possession. Given the gravity of the matter, a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the law at the ATS police station in Lucknow.
Teams from the police and the ATS are now preparing to take the accused into custody on remand. It is anticipated that the interrogation of the arrested suspects will lead to several further significant revelations.