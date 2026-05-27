ETV Bharat / state

4 Suspected Terrorists Arrested In UP ATS-STF Joint Crackdown In Saharanpur

Lucknow: Security forces in Uttar Pradesh achieved a breakthrough after the state ATS and STF, in a joint operation, arrested four suspected terrorists in Saharanpur. ADG (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said that the accused have been identified as Mahkab, a resident of Saharanpur, Gagandeep alias Guri Singh, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, Shahrukh, a resident of Saharanpur, and Musharraf, who hails from Haridwar.

This entire operation was made possible after intelligence inputs and close coordination between the two investigative agencies, he said. Yash stated that the four arrested individuals are suspected of being linked to the sleeper cell of Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti. Preliminary investigations have revealed that all these accused were in constant contact with Pakistani handlers via social media and video calls.

These individuals were tasked with conducting reconnaissance of sensitive locations across the country and recruiting local youth into their network. Furthermore, they were involved in conspiring to execute a major terrorist and subversive activities.