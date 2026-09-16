ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: 4 Students Booked For Securing MBBS Admission Via Fake Freedom Fighter Dependent Certificates

Dehradun: Five individuals, including four female students, were booked in Uttarakhand for allegedly securing MBBS admission through fake freedom fighter dependent certificates, officials said on Tuesday.

Consequently, their admissions secured under the freedom fighter dependent quota were cancelled. Following a complaint, a committee constituted by the Dehradun District Magistrate to verify the certificates found the documents suspicious prima facie, and the provided addresses could not be verified.

Police registered an FIR at Clement Town police station against Tripti and her mother, Uma Devi, for obtaining fake freedom fighter dependent certificates, they said. Other FIRs were registered at Raipur police station against Khushi, Pari, and Swati, who applied for the certificates, they said.

Dehradun District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan said that after complaints regarding the fraudulent certificates surfaced, a joint inquiry committee comprising the Chief Development Officer and the Additional District Magistrate was formed.