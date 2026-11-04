ETV Bharat / state

Couple Among 4 Persons Killed In Accident On Dehradun-Delhi Highway

Dehradun: A couple was among the four people who died in a road accident that took place on the Dehradun-Delhi highway on Wednesday afternoon.

Near Mohabbewala, a speeding container truck loaded with goods overturned and flipped over a car, resulting in the deaths.

Three of the deceased belonged to the same family, while a 6-year-old child was injured and has been hospitalised.

The deceased have been identified as 38-year-old Mishresh Kapoor, his wife Nisha Anand Kapoor, 35, and his mother Kiran Kapoor, who was 63 years old, and the driver, Neeraj.

The couple's 6-year-old son was also travelling with them from Saharanpur to Dehradun when their car met with the accident and the child sustained injuries. The accident occurred at around 3:30 pm.