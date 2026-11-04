Couple Among 4 Persons Killed In Accident On Dehradun-Delhi Highway
Three of the deceased belonged to the same family.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 8:20 PM IST
Dehradun: A couple was among the four people who died in a road accident that took place on the Dehradun-Delhi highway on Wednesday afternoon.
Near Mohabbewala, a speeding container truck loaded with goods overturned and flipped over a car, resulting in the deaths.
Three of the deceased belonged to the same family, while a 6-year-old child was injured and has been hospitalised.
The deceased have been identified as 38-year-old Mishresh Kapoor, his wife Nisha Anand Kapoor, 35, and his mother Kiran Kapoor, who was 63 years old, and the driver, Neeraj.
The couple's 6-year-old son was also travelling with them from Saharanpur to Dehradun when their car met with the accident and the child sustained injuries. The accident occurred at around 3:30 pm.
Dehradun CO (Sadar) Ankit Kandari said that after information was received at the control room about the accident near Mohabbewala, a police team immediately rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation. "The container truck was loaded with sacks of plastic granules," said Kandari.
Earlier, the accident caused a traffic jam on the highway. However, police arrived at the scene, cleared the container and the car, and restored the traffic.
The deaths occurred as i20 car and a container truck collided at the Mohabbewala intersection, police said.
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