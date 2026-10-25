4 Pakistani Fishermen Detained Near Kutch Border In Gujarat For Infiltrating Into Indian Territory, Boat Seized
Pakistani fishermen who are being interrogated had entered into Indian territorial waters under the pretext of fishing.
Published : October 25, 2026 at 5:55 PM IST
Kutch: Four Pakistani fishermen were detained by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday evening near the Kutch border in Gujarat after they infiltrated into the Indian territory.
The fishermen had infiltrated into the Sir Creek area of Kutch illegally. The BSF also seized a fishing boat from within Indian territory. The detained persons have been identified as Kadir Thaimor, Muhammad Musa, Azgar Thaimor, and Ahsan Jat.
The BSF personnel were conducting a search operation in the Sir Creek area when they intercepted the Pakistani nationals along with their fiber boat.
Preliminary investigation has revealed that Pakistani fishermen had entered into Indian territorial waters under the pretext of fishing. Security agencies are interrogating the apprehended persons.
According to officials, these fishermen were caught yesterday evening "while illegally entering Indian territorial waters."
The Sir Creek area along the Kutch border is highly sensitive, due to which BSF frequently conducts search operations there. A week ago, an infiltrator was apprehended along with a boat in the Kutch creek area.
Last year, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had warned Islamabad that any misadventure in the Sir Creek sector will invite a "decisive response". He said that the response will be befitting, which will change both "history and geography," and stated that the Indian military had successfully achieved all the objectives of Operation Sindoor.
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