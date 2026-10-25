ETV Bharat / state

4 Pakistani Fishermen Detained Near Kutch Border In Gujarat For Infiltrating Into Indian Territory, Boat Seized

BSF apprehends Pakistani fishermen near Kutch border. ( ETV Bharat )

Kutch: Four Pakistani fishermen were detained by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday evening near the Kutch border in Gujarat after they infiltrated into the Indian territory.

The fishermen had infiltrated into the Sir Creek area of ​​Kutch illegally. The BSF also seized a fishing boat from within Indian territory. The detained persons have been identified as Kadir Thaimor, Muhammad Musa, Azgar Thaimor, and Ahsan Jat.

The BSF personnel were conducting a search operation in the Sir Creek area when they intercepted the Pakistani nationals along with their fiber boat. Preliminary investigation has revealed that Pakistani fishermen had entered into Indian territorial waters under the pretext of fishing. Security agencies are interrogating the apprehended persons.