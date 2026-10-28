ETV Bharat / state

4 Music Industry Workers Killed In Road Accident On Chandigarh-Manali Highway

Rupnagar: Four music industry workers were killed in a road accident that occurred on Wednesday morning near Dehni village on the Chandigarh-Kullu-Manali highway.

The accident took place in the vicinity of Sri Kiratpur Sahib, when a vehicle transporting sound equipment plunged into a deep gorge, resulting in the deaths of all four people who were on board.

The people on board the vehicle were returning after working at a cultural event held during the Dussehra fair in Kullu.

The four people, who were residents of Ropar, were employed in the music industry and were associated with various artists, providing services for musical performances, DJ setups, and other related activities.

The vehicle went out of control and plunged into a deep gorge near the village of Dehni, and the accident was so severe that the vehicle was completely mangled.

Rescue operations were initiated immediately after the incident. Due to the depth of the gorge and the extensive damage to the vehicle, the rescue teams faced significant difficulty, and it was after about two and a half hours that the bodies were recovered.

"At 6:45 am, we learned that a small Tempo Traveller bus had met with an accident. There were four people in the vehicle and all of them died. We arrived at the scene and, with great difficulty, recovered all four bodies. We are now on our way to transport them to the mortuary in Anandpur Sahib," said an ambulance driver.

After receiving information about the incident, the Kiratpur Sahib police reached the spot, took possession of the bodies, and have initiated further legal proceedings. The police are currently investigating the causes of the accident.