ETV Bharat / state

4 Militants Arrested In Manipur

Imphal: Four militants belonging to different outfits were arrested in Manipur, officials said on Thursday.

Two cadres of the proscribed People's Liberation Army (PLA) were apprehended near Shaibol, close to the India-Myanmar border, in Tengnoupal district, they said. The arrests were made based on intelligence inputs about "desertion and likely infiltration" of two PLA cadres from Minthar camp, they added.

The arrested cadres, identified as Kshetrimayum Krishna Das and Khunumayum Sangar Singh, were handed over to the police for further legal proceedings, officials said.

A 46-year-old PLA member was arrested from Khurai Puthiba Leikai in Imphal East district on Wednesday, police said. Nepram Singhajit Singh was allegedly involved in recruiting new cadres for the militant outfit.