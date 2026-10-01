4 Militants Arrested In Manipur
Two cadres of the proscribed People's Liberation Army (PLA) were apprehended near Shaibol, close to the India-Myanmar border, in Tengnoupal district
By PTI
Published : October 1, 2026 at 9:46 AM IST
Imphal: Four militants belonging to different outfits were arrested in Manipur, officials said on Thursday.
Two cadres of the proscribed People's Liberation Army (PLA) were apprehended near Shaibol, close to the India-Myanmar border, in Tengnoupal district, they said. The arrests were made based on intelligence inputs about "desertion and likely infiltration" of two PLA cadres from Minthar camp, they added.
The arrested cadres, identified as Kshetrimayum Krishna Das and Khunumayum Sangar Singh, were handed over to the police for further legal proceedings, officials said.
A 46-year-old PLA member was arrested from Khurai Puthiba Leikai in Imphal East district on Wednesday, police said. Nepram Singhajit Singh was allegedly involved in recruiting new cadres for the militant outfit.
He was nabbed when he came to the area to arrange bus tickets for newly recruited cadres to Ukhrul, which shares a border with Myanmar, police said.
In another operation, security forces arrested a self-styled captain of the proscribed People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK-PRO), who was allegedly involved in recruiting four teenagers from Bishnupur district and sending them to Myanmar.
The arrest was made from Chandrakhong in Thoubal district based on a tip-off about the infiltration of a senior cadre of the outfit from Myanmar through Kamjong, police said. The accused, identified as Moirangthem Boboy Singh, was apprehended during vehicle checking, they said.
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