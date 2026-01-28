ETV Bharat / state

4 Lakh To 5 Lakh 'Miya' Voters Will Be Removed During SIR: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati/Digboi: In a string of hot-button comments that have stoked a firestorm of political fury over the Assam's 2026 Assembly election campaign, Assam chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has said that at least 4 lakh to 5 lakh 'Miya' voters would be removed during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

'Miya' is a derogatory term used for Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam. Speaking in Digboi and Guwahati on Tuesday, the CM acknowledged that he has issued orders to target minority 'Miya' voters, as the same was needed "to protect the indigenous Assamese people".

Speaking in Guwahati, Sarma accepted full responsibility for mass filings of “Form 7,” the form used to oppose a name on the voter list during the special review (SR) in Assam before the Assam assembly election 2026.

"All the complaints were filed on my order," Sarma said. "I have requested the BJP workers to lodge complaints against the Miya people. There is nothing to hide here. I have had meetings and video conferences ordering them to send in as many Forms 7 as possible so that ['Miyas'] can run in and out suffering, understanding that the Assamese community is still alive.” he said.

The Chief Minister’s rhetoric took a new personal turn when he suggested everyday economic harassment to 'Miyas'. "If they charge 5-rupees rickshaw fare, give them 4 rupees. Make them suffer as much as you can,” he said.

Late in the day at a ceremony in Digboi, the Chief Minister retirated his vitriolic comments and said that between 4 lakh and 5 lakh 'Miya' voters would be removed during the SIR of the electoral rolls that is soon to take place.