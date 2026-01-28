4 Lakh To 5 Lakh 'Miya' Voters Will Be Removed During SIR: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Published : January 28, 2026 at 5:28 PM IST
Guwahati/Digboi: In a string of hot-button comments that have stoked a firestorm of political fury over the Assam's 2026 Assembly election campaign, Assam chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has said that at least 4 lakh to 5 lakh 'Miya' voters would be removed during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
'Miya' is a derogatory term used for Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam. Speaking in Digboi and Guwahati on Tuesday, the CM acknowledged that he has issued orders to target minority 'Miya' voters, as the same was needed "to protect the indigenous Assamese people".
Speaking in Guwahati, Sarma accepted full responsibility for mass filings of “Form 7,” the form used to oppose a name on the voter list during the special review (SR) in Assam before the Assam assembly election 2026.
"All the complaints were filed on my order," Sarma said. "I have requested the BJP workers to lodge complaints against the Miya people. There is nothing to hide here. I have had meetings and video conferences ordering them to send in as many Forms 7 as possible so that ['Miyas'] can run in and out suffering, understanding that the Assamese community is still alive.” he said.
The Chief Minister’s rhetoric took a new personal turn when he suggested everyday economic harassment to 'Miyas'. "If they charge 5-rupees rickshaw fare, give them 4 rupees. Make them suffer as much as you can,” he said.
Late in the day at a ceremony in Digboi, the Chief Minister retirated his vitriolic comments and said that between 4 lakh and 5 lakh 'Miya' voters would be removed during the SIR of the electoral rolls that is soon to take place.
Reacting to criticism from Congress and other opposition parties, such as Raijor Dal and AJP, Sarma responded bluntly: "What is vote theft? We're trying to 'steal' Miya votes. Miyas should not even have a right to vote here by law, and they should be able to do so in Bangladesh."
He also asserted that it was his job to give the community a "hard time" and the current special revision (SR) is preliminary, however it would be "decisive" in stripping these people of their right to vote.
The opposition parties like the Congress, Raijor Dal, AJP, All Left parties have filed a series of FIRs accusing the BJP of using government apparatuses to selectively remove the names of real minority citizens in an attempt to influence the outcome of the 2026 Assembly elections.
The Chief Minister also sounded alarms about land ownership in Upper Assam, citing numbers from Tinsukia and Duliajan regions. He also pointed out that 'Miyas' are increasingly buying land from Assamese Hindus in these regions.
"If we’re not constantly monitoring now, when will we? Miyas have already come to Digboi and Tinsukia,” he cautioned. Altering his attention to national politics, Sarma attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who he accused of disrespecting Assamese culture. Prime Minister Modi wears the traditional Gamocha around the world; Gandhi refuses to wear it even while visiting the state, he said.
