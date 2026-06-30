ETV Bharat / state

4 Killed, 24 Injured As Bus Rams Trailer Truck On Yamuna Expressway In Mathura

Mathura: Four people were killed and 24 others injured after a private Volvo bus travelling from Lucknow to Delhi collided with a trailer truck on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district early Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred around 4 am near Mile 112 under the Raya police station limits. According to police, the speeding bus rammed into the rear of the trailer moving ahead on the expressway.

The deceased include the bus driver, conductor, cleaner and one passenger, all of whom died on the spot. The injured were rushed to the district hospital, where three are reported to be in critical condition.

Police said around 70 passengers were travelling on the bus at the time of the accident.

Upon receiving information about the crash, police, health department personnel and multiple emergency response teams reached the spot and launched rescue operations. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, while efforts are underway to establish the identities of the deceased.

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