4 Killed, 24 Injured As Bus Rams Trailer Truck On Yamuna Expressway In Mathura
In another accident, a motorcyclist died after being hit by an unidentified speeding vehicle on National Highway-2 near Nauwabagh in Fatehpur on Monday afternoon.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 12:49 PM IST
Mathura: Four people were killed and 24 others injured after a private Volvo bus travelling from Lucknow to Delhi collided with a trailer truck on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district early Tuesday morning.
The accident occurred around 4 am near Mile 112 under the Raya police station limits. According to police, the speeding bus rammed into the rear of the trailer moving ahead on the expressway.
The deceased include the bus driver, conductor, cleaner and one passenger, all of whom died on the spot. The injured were rushed to the district hospital, where three are reported to be in critical condition.
Police said around 70 passengers were travelling on the bus at the time of the accident.
Upon receiving information about the crash, police, health department personnel and multiple emergency response teams reached the spot and launched rescue operations. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, while efforts are underway to establish the identities of the deceased.
Police Suspect Driver Negligence
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar said preliminary findings suggest the accident may have been caused by the bus driver's negligence. However, the exact cause of the crash will be determined after a detailed investigation.
Several of the injured are residents of Delhi, Faridabad and other parts of Uttar Pradesh. Those admitted to hospital include Ankit, Ajay Kumar Shukla, Mohsin Khan, Ashok Kumar Shukla, Suresh Kumar, Pallavi Kumari, Manish Raj Bedi, Vedash, Manish Kumar, Pankaj Srivastava, Dhairya Srivastava, Preeti Srivastava, Jai Prakash, Anmol, Raghvendra, Ravindra Singh, Harvinder Singh, Abhishek Anand, Suman and Abhishek Bharti, among others.
Another Accident In Fatehpur
In a separate road accident in Uttar Pradesh, a 32-year-old motorcyclist, identified as Shyamu, died after being hit by a speeding unidentified vehicle on National Highway-2 near Nauwabagh in Fatehpur on Monday afternoon.
According to police, the impact threw him onto the road, after which a heavy vehicle travelling behind allegedly ran over his head, killing him on the spot. Police are investigating the incident and attempting to identify the offending vehicle.
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