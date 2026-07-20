4 Killed, 2 Critical As Speeding Dumper Runs Over Youths Returning From Picnic In MP's Narsinghpur
Victims were returning from a picnic at Hathinala Waterfall when the accident occurred on the Jabalpur-Bhopal National Highway.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 12:06 PM IST
Narsinghpur: Four youths were killed and two others were critically injured after a speeding dumper truck ran them over in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district on Sunday evening.
The victims were returning from a picnic at Hathinala Waterfall when the accident occurred on the Jabalpur-Bhopal National Highway, within the Suatala police station limits.
According to preliminary information, the youths from Shahpura and Manegaon in Jabalpur, along with some from Narsinghpur, had gone to Hathinala Waterfall for a picnic.
On their way back in the evening, they stopped at a tea stall along the national highway. At that moment, a speeding dumper, allegedly being driven recklessly, rammed into them. Six youths were hit in the crash, leaving four dead and two critically injured.
The impact of the accident was so severe that it left bystanders shaken, with panic and cries for help erupting at the scene. Jaipal Lodhi (30), a resident of Barpati village, died on the spot.
The other victims, Virendra Lodhi (21), Rajendra Lodhi (32) and Rajpal Lodhi (20), all residents of Pawla village, were being taken to Jabalpur for treatment when their condition worsened. They were shifted to the Shahpura Community Health Centre, where doctors declared them dead.
Meanwhile, two injured youths, Akash Lodhi and Neeraj Lodhi, have been admitted to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical Hospital in Jabalpur. Both remain in critical condition.
Additional SP Narsinghpur Sandeep Bhuria said, "The youths were returning from Hathinala Waterfall and had stopped on the highway for tea. Around 7-7.15 pm, a speeding dumper truck ran over nearly six people standing by the roadside before fleeing the spot. We are examining CCTV footage to trace the absconding driver."
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