ETV Bharat / state

4 Killed, 2 Critical As Speeding Dumper Runs Over Youths Returning From Picnic In MP's Narsinghpur

Narsinghpur: Four youths were killed and two others were critically injured after a speeding dumper truck ran them over in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district on Sunday evening.

The victims were returning from a picnic at Hathinala Waterfall when the accident occurred on the Jabalpur-Bhopal National Highway, within the Suatala police station limits.

According to preliminary information, the youths from Shahpura and Manegaon in Jabalpur, along with some from Narsinghpur, had gone to Hathinala Waterfall for a picnic.

On their way back in the evening, they stopped at a tea stall along the national highway. At that moment, a speeding dumper, allegedly being driven recklessly, rammed into them. Six youths were hit in the crash, leaving four dead and two critically injured.