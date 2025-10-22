ETV Bharat / state

4 killed, 16 Injured As Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Darjeeling

Kurseong: Four persons were killed and 16 others were severely injured on Wednesday after a vehicle packed with passengers fell into a gorge near Mirik in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal.

Confirming the death figure, additional superintendent of Kurseong, Abhishek Roy, of the four killed, three are residents of Nepal, and one is a resident of Naxalbari in Darjeeling district.

“The families of the deceased and injured persons have been contacted. The car involved in the accident has also been recovered. An investigation is underway to determine why the accident occurred,” he added.

The bodies of the deceased passengers have been sent for post-mortem purposes. The treatment of the 16 injured passengers is ongoing at the nearby Naxalbari Hospital. The conditions of some of the injured persons are quite serious. As claimed by the eyewitnesses, the vehicle carrying around 20 passengers had fallen into the gorge after the driver of the car lost control of the steering.