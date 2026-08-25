3 Minors Among 4 Held For Attacking Delhi Police Personnel In Bhalswa Dairy; Main Accused Still On The Run
A senior police official said strict action would be taken against anyone who obstructs police duties or assaults personnel while on duty.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 1:53 PM IST
New Delhi: Police have apprehended four people, including three juveniles, in connection with an attack on on-duty police personnel in the Bhalswa Dairy police station area of Delhi's Outer-North district. The main accused is still absconding, officials said.
According to police, at around 3 PM on August 22, beat staff head constables Dinesh and Rajesh of Bhalswa Dairy police station were patrolling the Janta Vihar area of Mukundpur. During checking, they found a motorcycle without valid documents. As per procedure, the police officers took the motorcycle to the police station for seizure under Section 66 of the Delhi Police Act.
Around 3.30 PM, when the police officers returned to their beat, the motorcycle owner and some of his family members reached the spot. They objected to the police action, following which the dispute turned violent.
The accused allegedly threw chilli powder into the police officers' eyes and attacked them with bricks and sticks. Head Constable Teenu, who arrived to assist them, was also attacked.
Head Constables Dinesh, Rajesh and Teenu sustained injuries in the attack. Dinesh suffered an injury to his head. All three were taken to hospital for treatment, where their condition is stated to be stable.
Following the incident, a case was registered at Bhalswa Dairy police station under FIR No. 537/26 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. As investigation began, with the help of residents, a 17-year-old boy was apprehended from the spot.
Police also examined video footage from the scene and surrounding areas. Based on the investigation, the teenager's mother and her two minor sons were apprehended on August 23. According to police, the footage also showed them assaulting the police officers.
5 Cases Against Main Accused
Police said the main accused, identified as Sunil alias Pankaj, has criminal antecedents for serious offences in the past. He has five criminal cases registered against him, including cases under the NDPS Act and other offences.
Sunil and one of his associates are still absconding. Police teams are conducting raids at their possible hideouts to arrest them.
Outer-North DCP Shobhit D Saxena said attacking police personnel while they are on duty was a serious offence and that immediate action has been taken against those involved. "One juvenile was apprehended from the spot, while his mother and her two minor sons were also apprehended on August 23. Their roles came to light through video footage," Saxena said.
He added that police teams continued raids to arrest the absconding main accused, Sunil alias Pankaj, and his associate. "Strict action will be ensured against those who obstruct police duty and attack police personnel," the DCP said.
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