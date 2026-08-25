ETV Bharat / state

3 Minors Among 4 Held For Attacking Delhi Police Personnel In Bhalswa Dairy; Main Accused Still On The Run

New Delhi: Police have apprehended four people, including three juveniles, in connection with an attack on on-duty police personnel in the Bhalswa Dairy police station area of Delhi's Outer-North district. The main accused is still absconding, officials said.

According to police, at around 3 PM on August 22, beat staff head constables Dinesh and Rajesh of Bhalswa Dairy police station were patrolling the Janta Vihar area of Mukundpur. During checking, they found a motorcycle without valid documents. As per procedure, the police officers took the motorcycle to the police station for seizure under Section 66 of the Delhi Police Act.

Around 3.30 PM, when the police officers returned to their beat, the motorcycle owner and some of his family members reached the spot. They objected to the police action, following which the dispute turned violent.

The accused allegedly threw chilli powder into the police officers' eyes and attacked them with bricks and sticks. Head Constable Teenu, who arrived to assist them, was also attacked.

Head Constables Dinesh, Rajesh and Teenu sustained injuries in the attack. Dinesh suffered an injury to his head. All three were taken to hospital for treatment, where their condition is stated to be stable.

Following the incident, a case was registered at Bhalswa Dairy police station under FIR No. 537/26 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. As investigation began, with the help of residents, a 17-year-old boy was apprehended from the spot.