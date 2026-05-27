Picnic Turns Into A Tragedy, As Four, Including A Pregnant Lady Drown in Kashyapi Dam In Nashik
There are boards cautioning people from jumping into the waters at the Kashyapi dam
Published : May 27, 2026 at 4:46 PM IST
Nashik: A picnic of neighbours turned to a tragedy as four died, including a pregnant lady, after drowning in Kashyapi Dam on Tuesday, which is 50 kilometres from Nashik, on the Nashik-Harsul road, police said.
Jeevan Borse, Assistant Police Inspector, Harsul Police Station, said, "Sachin Thombre and Rohini Thombre (a married couple residing in Nashik), along with their neighbours Ketan Pawar (16) and Kaushal Pawar (14), died of drowning. It does seem they entered the water without realising its depth. A case of accidental death has been registered in connection with this incident."
According to police, on May 26, Sachin Thombre and Rohini Thombre, along with Ketan Pawar and Kaushal Pawar, drowned in the Kashyapi Dam. All were residents of Makhmalabad, Nashik. Police said that they entered the water without realising its depth.
Thombre couple's two-year-old toddler, who stood on the bank of the dam, saw her parents and the neighbour teens disappear in the water. After she did not see them again, she ran towards the water screaming, "Mummy, papa."
A woman named Sangita Ghadge was alerted by the cries of this toddler and saw her move towards the water. She stopped the toddler from going to the dam. Sangeeta later ran towards a few local residents, which is 400 metres away, to alert them of this incident and raised an alarm. These youth were from Dhondegav, a village located adjacent to the dam.
They called the local police immediately so that they could send a rescue team. Harsul police sent a team with a local swimmer. However, they couldn't be found. The youths also pointed out the fact that there are boards at this dam, cautioning people from jumping into the waters as it is dangerous.
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