ETV Bharat / state

Picnic Turns Into A Tragedy, As Four, Including A Pregnant Lady Drown in Kashyapi Dam In Nashik

Nashik: A picnic of neighbours turned to a tragedy as four died, including a pregnant lady, after drowning in Kashyapi Dam on Tuesday, which is 50 kilometres from Nashik, on the Nashik-Harsul road, police said.

Jeevan Borse, Assistant Police Inspector, Harsul Police Station, said, "Sachin Thombre and Rohini Thombre (a married couple residing in Nashik), along with their neighbours Ketan Pawar (16) and Kaushal Pawar (14), died of drowning. It does seem they entered the water without realising its depth. A case of accidental death has been registered in connection with this incident."

According to police, on May 26, Sachin Thombre and Rohini Thombre, along with Ketan Pawar and Kaushal Pawar, drowned in the Kashyapi Dam. All were residents of Makhmalabad, Nashik. Police said that they entered the water without realising its depth.