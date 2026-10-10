4 Devotees Dead, 24 Others Injured As Container Truck Collides With Tractor-trolley In Uttar Pradesh
The devotees were returning after paying obeisance at the shrine of Goddess Shakumbhari Devi when the accident occurred.
Published : October 10, 2026 at 3:14 PM IST
Saharanpur: Four devotees died while 24 others sustained serious injuries on Saturday morning after a container truck collided with a tractor-trolley in the Deoband area of Uttar Pradesh.
The devotees were returning after paying obeisance at the shrine of Goddess Shakumbhari Devi. The deceased have been identified as Sagar (22), Satyendra (40), Aman, and Ramesh, all residents of Kushavali village. The devotees had traveled by tractor-trolley to carry the sacred earthen lamp (Jyot) for Navratri worship.
They had stopped in Deoband for refreshments and were returning to their village when the speeding container truck rammed into the tractor-trolley from behind. The impact was so severe that the devotees aboard the tractor-trolley were thrown onto the road.
Bystanders and passersby rushed to the scene to assist the injured and alerted the police after hearing the screams of people.
Police and officials from the administration arrived at the scene and, with the help of locals, transported the injured to the district hospital, where four people were declared dead.
District Magistrate Arvind Chauhan and Senior Superintendent of Police Abhinandan inspected the accident site and inquired about the condition of the injured undergoing treatment at the district hospital. According to eyewitnesses, around 30 devotees were travelling in the trolley, of whom four have lost their lives.
Sunil, one of the devotees, said that the group was returning to their village after carrying the earthen lamp of Goddess Shakumbhari Devi when the accident took place.
“Stopping in Deoband for refreshments was a routine part of the journey. No one had imagined that a container truck would suddenly hit from behind and lead to the loss of lives,” said Sunil.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolences over the deaths and directed officials to ensure immediate assistance to the injured.
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