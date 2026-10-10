ETV Bharat / state

4 Devotees Dead, 24 Others Injured As Container Truck Collides With Tractor-trolley In Uttar Pradesh

Devotees injured in road accident in Saharanpur. ( ETV Bharat )

Saharanpur: Four devotees died while 24 others sustained serious injuries on Saturday morning after a container truck collided with a tractor-trolley in the Deoband area of Uttar Pradesh.

​The devotees were returning after paying obeisance at the shrine of Goddess Shakumbhari Devi. The deceased have been identified as Sagar (22), Satyendra (40), Aman, and Ramesh, all residents of Kushavali village. The devotees had traveled by tractor-trolley to carry the sacred earthen lamp (Jyot) for Navratri worship.

​They had stopped in Deoband for refreshments and were returning to their village when the speeding container truck rammed into the tractor-trolley from behind. The impact was so severe that the devotees aboard the tractor-trolley were thrown onto the road. ​Bystanders and passersby rushed to the scene to assist the injured and alerted the police after hearing the screams of people. Police and officials from the administration arrived at the scene and, with the help of locals, transported the injured to the district hospital, where four people were declared dead.