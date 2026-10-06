4 Dead, 3 Critically Injured As Dumper Truck Hits SUV In UP’s Muzaffarnagar
A dumper truck sideswiped a Scorpio SUV resulting in the deaths. Police at the accident site within Purkaji police station limits in Muzaffarnagar.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 3:12 PM IST
Muzaffarnagar: Four people died, and three others received critical injuries late Monday night on Laksar Road after a dumper truck hit a Scorpio SUV.
The accident occurred within the limits of the Purkaji police station. After receiving news of the accident, the police arrived at the scene and initiated rescue operations. A hydraulic crane was pressed into service during the rescue operations.
According to the police, information was received around 10:15 pm on Monday that a dumper truck (UK 17 CA 8485) had sideswiped a Scorpio SUV (UK 16 G 0005) coming from the direction of Laksar Road, following which a team was dispacted to the spot to take stock of the situation. The officials inspected the accident site and have taken the dumper and its driver into custody.
The impact of the accident was so severe that four people travelling in the Scorpio died while others sustained critical injuries.
A total of seven people were travelling in the vehicle. Among them, the driver, Aadesh Kumar (50), and Nisha (35) died on the spot. The police immediately rushed the critically injured persons, Rakhi (48), Goni (11), Kusum (70), Ruby (48), and Vaishnavi (7), to the hospital. Nisha and Goni later succumbed to injuries, bringing the total death toll from the accident to four.
After the accident, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar Verma, City SP Amrit Jain, SP (Traffic) Atul Kumar Chaubey, Circle Officer (Sadar) Sunil Kumar, and other police personnel rushed to the scene.
According to police officials, necessary legal proceedings remain underway, and the families of the deceased and the injured have been informed about the accident.
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