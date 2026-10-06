ETV Bharat / state

4 Dead, 3 Critically Injured As Dumper Truck Hits SUV In UP’s Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: Four people died, and three others received critical injuries late Monday night on Laksar Road after a dumper truck hit a Scorpio SUV.

The accident occurred within the limits of the Purkaji police station. After receiving news of the accident, the police arrived at the scene and initiated rescue operations. A hydraulic crane was pressed into service during the rescue operations.

According to the police, information was received around 10:15 pm on Monday that a dumper truck (UK 17 CA 8485) had sideswiped a Scorpio SUV (UK 16 G 0005) coming from the direction of Laksar Road, following which a team was dispacted to the spot to take stock of the situation. The officials inspected the accident site and have taken the dumper and its driver into custody.

The impact of the accident was so severe that four people travelling in the Scorpio died while others sustained critical injuries.