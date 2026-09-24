Swarm Attacks Claim 4 Lives In A Month In Jharkhand's Giridih Village; Wasp Species Yet To Be Confirmed
Four deaths and dozens of patients at Gawan’s health centre have raised fears across Giridih as officials work to identify the insect, reports Amarnath Sinha.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 1:20 PM IST
Giridih: Going to school, checking a field or grazing goats has become a reason of fear in parts of Gawan block, where residents say swarms of stinging insects, locally called birni, have attacked more than 200 people. Four people have died following attacks this month, while around 60 have sought treatment at Gawan Community Health Centre.
The deaths have left families struggling to make sense of attacks that, they say, came without warning. Government schoolteacher Devendra Singh, 58, of Birni village died on September 2. Kaleshwar Yadav, 80, of Siri died on September 7, Dhaneshwar Yadav, 75, of Serua on September 13 and Sadik Mian, 75, of Pihra on September 15.
Devendra’s son, Jeevan Kumar Singh, said he had gone to bring his father home from school when a swarm descended on them along the way. The insects stung Devendra across his body. Jeevan managed to call home, but relatives who arrived to help were also attacked, he said.
Devendra’s nephew, Chandan Kumar Singh, recalled that the family was still removing insects from the teacher’s body after bringing him home.
Kaleshwar Yadav had gone to inspect his field when he was attacked. He received treatment at Gawan Community Health Centre and was referred to a hospital for further care, but died while undergoing treatment at Belatand. Dhaneshwar Yadav’s son, Mahendra, said his father was grazing goats in a forest when a swarm attacked him. He too received treatment but could not be saved.
The incidents have changed how residents move around their villages. Jitendra Yadav said, "People were afraid to leave their homes and feel the administration is not serious about the matter nor showing any urgency in dealing with the menace." A local journalist Basant Sinha said bee attacks had occurred in the area before, but the scale of the current attacks by birni was new to residents. He alleged that more than 20 people had died in similar attacks over the past four to five years.
Dr Shahenshah Ahmad of Gawan Community Health Centre said about 60 people complaining of stings had come to the facility for treatment. "Those in serious condition were referred to Giridih. Patients have reported intense burning, swelling and itching at the sting sites," he said.
What exactly is attacking the villagers remains unresolved. The insects have been described locally as wild wasps, and their reported size has led some to suspect a large hornet species.
While Dr Ahmad said he could not identify the species, forest ranger Anil Kumar also said the identification was still being examined, although he suspected an Asian giant hornet.
Kumar acknowledged four deaths and said the forest department had no plan at present to drive the insects away. "The matter had been reported to senior officials and it is ideally the disaster management department which should take it up," he suggested.
For the families who have lost relatives, identifying the insect is only one part of the answer. They have urged the local administration to take up the matter with seriousness and suggest a solution besides providing compensation.
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