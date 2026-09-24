ETV Bharat / state

Swarm Attacks Claim 4 Lives In A Month In Jharkhand's Giridih Village; Wasp Species Yet To Be Confirmed

Giridih: Going to school, checking a field or grazing goats has become a reason of fear in parts of Gawan block, where residents say swarms of stinging insects, locally called birni, have attacked more than 200 people. Four people have died following attacks this month, while around 60 have sought treatment at Gawan Community Health Centre.

The deaths have left families struggling to make sense of attacks that, they say, came without warning. Government schoolteacher Devendra Singh, 58, of Birni village died on September 2. Kaleshwar Yadav, 80, of Siri died on September 7, Dhaneshwar Yadav, 75, of Serua on September 13 and Sadik Mian, 75, of Pihra on September 15.

Gawan villagers in trouble due to wasp attack (ETV Bharat)

Devendra’s son, Jeevan Kumar Singh, said he had gone to bring his father home from school when a swarm descended on them along the way. The insects stung Devendra across his body. Jeevan managed to call home, but relatives who arrived to help were also attacked, he said.

Devendra’s nephew, Chandan Kumar Singh, recalled that the family was still removing insects from the teacher’s body after bringing him home.

Kaleshwar Yadav had gone to inspect his field when he was attacked. He received treatment at Gawan Community Health Centre and was referred to a hospital for further care, but died while undergoing treatment at Belatand. Dhaneshwar Yadav’s son, Mahendra, said his father was grazing goats in a forest when a swarm attacked him. He too received treatment but could not be saved.