ETV Bharat / state

UP: 4 Students Die Inside Water Tank Due To Suspected Toxic Gas Exposure

Mathura: Four students of Gurukul Sanskrit Vidyalaya in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, died and another was injured after allegedly inhaling poisonous gas inside an underground water tank on the school premises late Tuesday evening.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said that initially one student went inside the underground water tank to clean it up after a foul smell was emanating from it. When the student did not return, four other students entered the tank in an attempt to rescue him. However, all five students became unconscious inside the tank, apparently after being exposed to toxic gas. They were later pulled out and rushed to hospital. Four of the students were declared dead by doctors, while the injured one is undergoing treatment at hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Monu Katare (20), Devansh (17), Vishu (18), and Arya (18). Their bodies were sent to the mortuary and their families were being informed, police said. The surviving student has been identified as Rudraksh. Police said he is currently able to talk, but to ensure better monitoring, he had been referred to the district hospital.

Taking a serious view of the incident, the district administration has ordered an inquiry and, based on its findings, strict action would be taken against those found to be responsible for the tragedy.

People making efforts to pull out the students from the underground water tank. (ETV Bharat)

Police are examining the footage from the CCTV cameras at the location where the incident occurred. They said that further legal action will be taken based on written complaints filed by the families of the deceased students.