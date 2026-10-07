UP: 4 Students Die Inside Water Tank Due To Suspected Toxic Gas Exposure
Four students entered the tank to rescue another student who had gone inside to clean it up after a foul smell was emanating from it.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 9:54 AM IST
Mathura: Four students of Gurukul Sanskrit Vidyalaya in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, died and another was injured after allegedly inhaling poisonous gas inside an underground water tank on the school premises late Tuesday evening.
Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said that initially one student went inside the underground water tank to clean it up after a foul smell was emanating from it. When the student did not return, four other students entered the tank in an attempt to rescue him. However, all five students became unconscious inside the tank, apparently after being exposed to toxic gas. They were later pulled out and rushed to hospital. Four of the students were declared dead by doctors, while the injured one is undergoing treatment at hospital.
➡️थाना वृन्दावन - जनपद मथुरा ।⬅️ ➡️अभी कुछ देर पहले सूचना प्राप्त हुई थी कि थाना वृंदावन क्षेत्र में एक वृंदावन गुरुकुलम करके संस्था है जहां पर बच्चे आकर रहते हैं और यह रेजिडेंशियल सेटअप है जहां बच्चे रहते हैं और पढ़ते हैं । इसी संस्था के अंदर एक वाटर टैंक बना हुआ है जिसमें से कि बदबू आ रही थी और उसको साफ करने के लिए वहां के बच्चे इसमें उतरे थे सबसे पहले जब एक लड़का उसके अंदर उतरा तो वह बाहर नहीं निकला और उसके पीछे चार और लड़के अंदर गए । उसके बाद वो जब बाहर नहीं आए तो उनको वहां पर जो उपस्थित लोग थे उनके द्वारा प्रयास करके किसी तरह बाहर निकाला गया । इनको अस्पताल उपचार हेतु लाया गया था, जहां पर कि जो पांच बच्चे अंदर गए थे उनमें से चार की मृत्यु हो गई है । इनकी उम्र 17 से 20 वर्ष के बीच में है इनके परिवार से संपर्क कर उनको सूचित किया जा रहा है । यहां पर जो डिस्ट्रिक्ट हॉस्पिटल है यहां से जो चार मृत है उनकी बॉडी को मोर्चरी भेज दिया गया है । एक बच्चा जो कि अंदर गया था और वह सुरक्षित है उसको डिस्ट्रिक्ट हॉस्पिटल से अभी रेफर किया गया है । वर्तमान में वह बातचीत कर रहा है फिर भी उसका बेहतर मॉनिटरिंग सुनिश्चित हो इसके लिए उसे अभी रेफर कर दिया गया है । जहां घटना हुई है वहीं पर सीसीटीवी कैमरे भी लगे हुए हैं उसको भी चेक किया जा रहा है । परिवार से संपर्क स्थापित कर उनके द्वारा जो भी तहरीर दी जाएगी उसके आधार पर अग्रिम विधिक कारवाई सुनिश्चित की जाएगी । बाइटः- वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधीक्षक मथुरा । #SSP_MTA @Uppolice @adgzoneagra @digrangeagra— MATHURA POLICE (@mathurapolice) October 6, 2026
The deceased have been identified as Monu Katare (20), Devansh (17), Vishu (18), and Arya (18). Their bodies were sent to the mortuary and their families were being informed, police said. The surviving student has been identified as Rudraksh. Police said he is currently able to talk, but to ensure better monitoring, he had been referred to the district hospital.
Taking a serious view of the incident, the district administration has ordered an inquiry and, based on its findings, strict action would be taken against those found to be responsible for the tragedy.
Police are examining the footage from the CCTV cameras at the location where the incident occurred. They said that further legal action will be taken based on written complaints filed by the families of the deceased students.
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