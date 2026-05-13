ETV Bharat / state

4 Cheetah Cubs Found Dead In Kuno National Park, Wild Animal Attack Suspected, Probe Underway

Sheopur: In a major setback to India’s ambitious cheetah reintroduction programme, four cubs born to female cheetah KGP12 have died in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The deaths were disclosed through a press note issued around 5 pm by Cheetah Project Field Director Uttam Sharma. According to officials, the monitoring team found the bodies of all four cubs around 6.30 am near the Sheopur Territorial Division area.

"Today, on 12.05.2026 at around 06:30 AM, the four cubs (one month old) of female Cheetah KGP12, that were born on 11.04.2026 in the wild, were found dead (bodies partially eaten) by the monitoring team near the den site in Sheopur Territorial Division. The cubs were last observed alive during the evening of 11.05.2026. Prima facie, the incident appears to be predation by another animal. The mother cheetah is safe and healthy. Further details will be known after post-mortem examination and detailed investigation," the release by Field Director, Cheetah Project, stated.

At present, Kuno National Park has 50 Cheetah, including 33 Indian-born individuals, in addition to 3 cheetahs at Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary. With this, the total number of cheetahs in India stands at 53. All remaining cheetahs are healthy and doing well, it added.

Forest officials said the cubs’ bodies were found partially eaten, leading to initial suspicion that they may have fallen prey to a wild animal attack. However, authorities said the exact cause of death would only be known after the postmortem examination.

The cubs were born on April 11, 2026, to female cheetah KGP12. Officials stated that all four cubs were seen alive till the evening of May 11, but their sudden death the following morning has shocked wildlife officials and conservationists alike.

The mother cheetah, KGP12, is reported to be safe and healthy. Forest department teams are continuing to monitor her closely, while surveillance in the surrounding area has been intensified following the incident.