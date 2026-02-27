ETV Bharat / state

Fourth Cub Confirmed: Kuno Cheetah Gamini Gives Birth To Four, India’s Cheetah Count Rises To 39

Sheopur: A South African female cheetah, Gamini, has given birth to four cubs at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. Earlier reports had suggested the birth of three cubs, but a monitoring team on Friday confirmed the presence of a fourth cub.

The development was shared by Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav on his official X account.

Announcing the news, the minister wrote, “I am delighted to announce the birth of the fourth cub to female cheetah Gamini at Kuno National Park. The presence of the fourth cub was confirmed during monitoring by Kuno’s field and veterinary teams. All four cubs are currently healthy and doing well. (sic).”

He added that the development reflects the continued commitment to scientific management and conservation under Project Cheetah and marks another positive milestone in India’s journey to reintroduce cheetahs.