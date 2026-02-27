Fourth Cub Confirmed: Kuno Cheetah Gamini Gives Birth To Four, India’s Cheetah Count Rises To 39
The development was shared by Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav on his official X account.
Published : February 27, 2026 at 6:43 PM IST
Sheopur: A South African female cheetah, Gamini, has given birth to four cubs at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. Earlier reports had suggested the birth of three cubs, but a monitoring team on Friday confirmed the presence of a fourth cub.
The development was shared by Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav on his official X account.
Announcing the news, the minister wrote, “I am delighted to announce the birth of the fourth cub to female cheetah Gamini at Kuno National Park. The presence of the fourth cub was confirmed during monitoring by Kuno’s field and veterinary teams. All four cubs are currently healthy and doing well. (sic).”
He added that the development reflects the continued commitment to scientific management and conservation under Project Cheetah and marks another positive milestone in India’s journey to reintroduce cheetahs.
With the birth of Gamini’s four cubs, the official cheetah count in India has risen to 39, and 28 of these cheetahs have been born on Indian soil.
Kuno National Park is pleased to announce the birth of a fourth cub to female cheetah Gamini.— Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) February 27, 2026
The presence of the fourth cub was confirmed during intensive monitoring by the field and veterinary teams. All four cubs are presently healthy and doing fine.
This development… pic.twitter.com/dE7u9Jvj7x
The project has been closely monitored as a step toward restoring ecological balance and reviving the cheetah population in India.
Earlier, on February 18, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had congratulated the team following the initial announcement of the cubs’ birth. He stated, “Madhya Pradesh is emerging as a strong centre for cheetah rehabilitation. It is a matter of great joy that under Project Cheetah, the South African female cheetah Gamini has given birth to cubs. This is a historic achievement for wildlife conservation, biodiversity, and environmental balance in the country.”
Timeline of Cheetah reintroduction in India
- 2022: Eight cheetahs were brought to India from Namibia under Project Cheetah.
- 2023: A second batch of 12 cheetahs arrived from South Africa on February 18.
- 2023–2024: Several cubs were born through natural breeding, though some deaths were also reported.
- 2025–26: The number of cheetahs born in India has now reached 28, taking the total population to 39.
Read More: