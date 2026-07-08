38 Km Of India-Bangladesh Border In Assam Remains Unfenced: Minister Atul Bora
Atul Bora says implementing Clause 6 of Assam Accord and fencing along Assam-Bangladesh border are the government's top priorities.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 4:19 PM IST
Guwahati: Assam Accord implementation minister Atul Bora, on Wednesday said that the state shares 267 kilometre of the border with Bangladesh, of which a major portion of 228.54 km is fenced.
During the third day of Assam Assembly budget session, Bora stressed that implementation of Clause 6 of the Accord and fencing at Assam-Bangladesh border are the top priorities of the government. He highlighted that 40 recommendations of Justice Biplab Sarma report that promises safeguard of the rights of indigenous people is in the implementation stage.
In the question hour, responding to AGP MLA Prakash Ch Das on the latest updates on border fencing along Indo-Bangladesh stretch, the minister said that the state shares 267 km of border with Bangladesh and fencing work has been completed on a major portion.
"As per BSF inputs, three districts, namely Sreebhoomi (98.30 km), Cachar (27 km) and Dhubri (141 km), share border with Bangladesh. Out of which, fencing work has been completed in 93.95 km in Sreebhoomi, 27 km in Cachar and 107 km in Dhubri-South Salmora area," Bora said.
Stressing upon the seriousness of the NDA government in stopping illegal migration from Bangladesh, the Assam Accord minister said "The government is serious about stopping illegal entries of Bangladeshi nationals through borders. Also, CCTV cameras have been installed at many vulnerable places along the Indo-Bangladesh border where fencing is not feasible due to riverine areas. Meanwhile, there are 14 checkposts for continuous monitoring by the BSF."
On Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi's question on the status of the fencing work, the minister said out of 267 km, border fencing remains to be done on 38.95 km
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