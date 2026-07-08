ETV Bharat / state

38 Km Of India-Bangladesh Border In Assam Remains Unfenced: Minister Atul Bora

Guwahati: Assam Accord implementation minister Atul Bora, on Wednesday said that the state shares 267 kilometre of the border with Bangladesh, of which a major portion of 228.54 km is fenced.

During the third day of Assam Assembly budget session, Bora stressed that implementation of Clause 6 of the Accord and fencing at Assam-Bangladesh border are the top priorities of the government. He highlighted that 40 recommendations of Justice Biplab Sarma report that promises safeguard of the rights of indigenous people is in the implementation stage.

In the question hour, responding to AGP MLA Prakash Ch Das on the latest updates on border fencing along Indo-Bangladesh stretch, the minister said that the state shares 267 km of border with Bangladesh and fencing work has been completed on a major portion.