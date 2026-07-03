37 Schools Reopen, Enroll Children In Chhattisgarh, Remained Shut For Over A Decade Due To Naxal Influence
Chhattisgarh government has encouraged children to get enrolled in these schools and have focussed specially on girl children
Published : July 3, 2026 at 5:34 PM IST
Bijapur: Till few months ago, Chhattisgarh was the frontline state in the country's fight against Naxalism. People of this state have witnessed some of the severest violence in over a decade. After the Central government announced it had made all states free of Naxalism, for the first time, students have begun enrolling in schools in an environment free of fear.
Chhattisgarh government has taken a special initiative to encouraged children to enroll in schools and have urged parents to sent their daughters to schools.
In April, the Central government launched, 'Naxal-Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' (Naxal-free India). In a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release, it said, "Rooted in socio-economic inequalities and fueled by Maoist ideology, Left Wing Extremism (LWE) has historically affected some of the most remote, underdeveloped, and tribal-dominated regions of the country. The movement has aimed to undermine the Indian State through armed rebellion and parallel governance structures, particularly targeting security forces, public infrastructure, and democratic institutions."
37 Closed Schools Reopen
The state government organised a School Entrance Festival in order to reopen 37 schools that were shut down for over a decade in different remote areas of Bijapur, when it was a Naxal stronghold. MP Mahesh Kashyap welcomed the newly admitted students, assuring them of a bright future. Kashyap said, "Re-opening of these schools will give children from remote and forest areas an opportunity to get education closer to their villages. They will now not have to fear travelling long distances to go to study. Children who have dropped out of school will be also be re-integrated into the mainstream of education."
The MP felicitated the meritorious students excelled and those teachers who made significant contribution in the field of education. They were all given citations and appreciated by the government. The officials said, this was an effort to promote 100 percent enrollment and quality education in their district. A district level school entrance festival was organised at the Education City.
Kashyap told the audience, "Education is a strong foundation for the development of society and nation. Both our, central and state governments are making continuous efforts to strengthen the education system and part of this campaign is the re-opening of 37 schools, which is a significant step to help students get the bright future." He further appealed to the parents to send their children to these government school and urged teachers to provide quality education with dedication.
Emphasis On Girl Child Education
One significant step taken by the Chhattisgarh government is to encourage girl child education. The District Panchayat Chief Executive Officer, Namrata Choubey said, "Our district administration is committed to connecting every child with educational opportunities."
District Panchayat President Janaki Korsa laid special emphasis on girls' education and appealed to the parents to send all their daughters to school regularly.
District Panchayat President Janaki Korsa, Municipality President Geeta Som Pujari, District Panchayat Vice President Pulaiya Pare, Municipality Vice President Bhuvan Singh Chauhan, District Panchayat President and other public representatives, officials of the District Administration and Education Department, teachers, students, parents and a large number of villagers attended this programme.
Naxalmukt Bharat Abhiyan
The government acknowledged this movement originated in West Bengal in 1967 and spread to the 'Red Corridor', comprising mainly the states of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, and parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The government said, "The Maoist insurgents claim to fight for the rights of the marginalised, particularly tribal communities, but their methods include armed violence, extortion, destruction of infrastructure, and recruitment of children and civilians."
People living in remote tribal and forest areas of this state have continued to remain deprived of basic amenities, health and educational facilities due to the intense conflict between the state, forces and the Naxal activists. Children were denied the right to free education. As part of the Naxalmukt Bharat Abhiyan, the government has urged states to help citizens benefit from the schemes and opportunities that they were unable to take.
Families are now being urged to send their children to schools, a School Entrance Festival was organised in Bijapur on Friday.
Also Read:
- Chhattisgarh: Pack Of Endangered Dholes Sighted In Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve
- Tribal Family Faces Eviction By Fellow Villagers Over Alleged Religious Conversion In Chhattisgarh
- Chhattisgarh: Sakti Police Nab Nine In Contract Killing Of Purnima Chauhan
- Drug Bust In Durg District: Chhattisgarh’s ‘Blogger’ Held With 4.198 kg Cannabis