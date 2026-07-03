ETV Bharat / state

37 Schools Reopen, Enroll Children In Chhattisgarh, Remained Shut For Over A Decade Due To Naxal Influence

Citations were given to students who excelled and teachers who did a good job in Bijapur, after 37 schools were reopened after over a decade ( ETV Bharat )

Bijapur: Till few months ago, Chhattisgarh was the frontline state in the country's fight against Naxalism. People of this state have witnessed some of the severest violence in over a decade. After the Central government announced it had made all states free of Naxalism, for the first time, students have begun enrolling in schools in an environment free of fear.

Chhattisgarh government has taken a special initiative to encouraged children to enroll in schools and have urged parents to sent their daughters to schools.

In April, the Central government launched, 'Naxal-Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' (Naxal-free India). In a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release, it said, "Rooted in socio-economic inequalities and fueled by Maoist ideology, Left Wing Extremism (LWE) has historically affected some of the most remote, underdeveloped, and tribal-dominated regions of the country. The movement has aimed to undermine the Indian State through armed rebellion and parallel governance structures, particularly targeting security forces, public infrastructure, and democratic institutions."

37 Closed Schools Reopen

The state government organised a School Entrance Festival in order to reopen 37 schools that were shut down for over a decade in different remote areas of Bijapur, when it was a Naxal stronghold. MP Mahesh Kashyap welcomed the newly admitted students, assuring them of a bright future. Kashyap said, "Re-opening of these schools will give children from remote and forest areas an opportunity to get education closer to their villages. They will now not have to fear travelling long distances to go to study. Children who have dropped out of school will be also be re-integrated into the mainstream of education."

The MP felicitated the meritorious students excelled and those teachers who made significant contribution in the field of education. They were all given citations and appreciated by the government. The officials said, this was an effort to promote 100 percent enrollment and quality education in their district. A district level school entrance festival was organised at the Education City.

Kashyap told the audience, "Education is a strong foundation for the development of society and nation. Both our, central and state governments are making continuous efforts to strengthen the education system and part of this campaign is the re-opening of 37 schools, which is a significant step to help students get the bright future." He further appealed to the parents to send their children to these government school and urged teachers to provide quality education with dedication.

Emphasis On Girl Child Education