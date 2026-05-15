ETV Bharat / state

37 Odisha Workers Rescued From Alleged Bonded Labour Setup In Karnataka

Officials arranged safe transportation for the rescued workers to return to their villages after the operation. ( ETV Bharat )

Vijayanagar: Thirty-seven workers from Odisha, including women and children, were rescued from an alleged bonded labour setup in Nandibandi village of Mariyammanahalli town in Karnataka’s Vijayanagar district on May 12, officials said.

The rescue operation was launched after Belagavi-based NGO Spandana alerted the district administration about labourers allegedly being held in exploitative conditions. Acting on the information, a team led by Assistant Commissioner Vivekananda raided the village and freed the workers.

Officials said the rescued group included 10 children, 11 women and 16 men from Odisha's Balangir and Nabarangpur districts. They were allegedly staying in tiny, cramped houses without proper ventilation, sanitation or other basic facilities.

According to the victims, they were brought to Karnataka around six months ago after being promised regular wages and work opportunities. Each worker was allegedly paid an advance of Rs 40,000 before being transported to the site.

The labourers claimed they were assured they would be employed for only six months and paid according to the amount of work completed. However, despite working continuously through the week, entire families allegedly received only Rs 500.

The workers further alleged that once the agreed work period ended, they were not allowed to leave. Whenever they asked to return home, they were allegedly threatened and told they could not go back because they had taken advance money.

Some of the rescued labourers also claimed that security guards had been deployed to monitor them and prevent any communication with the outside world.