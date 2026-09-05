360 Liquor Bottles Hidden Between Notebooks Seized From E-Auto In Bihar's Mazaffarpur
The auto driver said the consignment was handed over to him by an individual who promised Rs 1,000 for delivering it in a single trip.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 1:14 PM IST
Muzaffarpur: The Bihar excise department seized 360 bottles of liquor hidden between notebooks from an e-auto in the Bhiknapur area of Muzaffarpur, officials said on Saturday.
Acting on a tip-off, a team led by sub-inspector Raja Janmejay was formed on instructions of the excise inspector Prakash Kumar Ram, which intercepted the e-rickshaw and conducted a thorough search.
At first glance, three sacks found inside the auto appeared to contain bundles of notebooks. However, as the police had prior information about the liquor consignment, they opened it and found that approximately 18 bundles of notebooks had been hollowed out to conceal 360 liquor bottles.
Two sacks were placed at the rear section of the auto, while the third was positioned between the two rear seats. The packaging was designed to ensure the liquor would not be easily detected during a search.
The vehicle was seized immediately along with the liquor consignment. The auto driver, identified as Md Saddam Ansari, has been arrested.
During interrogation, Ansari revealed that the liquor consignment was handed over to him by an individual called Prince, who promised Rs 1,000 for delivering it in a single trip.
The auto driver claimed to be new to this network and denied knowing the source of the liquor or the intended recipient. Nevertheless, the Excise Department is interrogating him intensively.
The excise inspector said smugglers are constantly devising new methods to transport liquor. "The police are questioning the driver and are attempting to track down the individual, Prince, and the entire liquor smuggling network. Investigations are underway to determine the origin of the consignment and the intended recipient in Muzaffarpur," Ram added.
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