ETV Bharat / state

360 Liquor Bottles Hidden Between Notebooks Seized From E-Auto In Bihar's Mazaffarpur

Muzaffarpur: The Bihar excise department seized 360 bottles of liquor hidden between notebooks from an e-auto in the Bhiknapur area of Muzaffarpur, officials said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by sub-inspector Raja Janmejay was formed on instructions of the excise inspector Prakash Kumar Ram, which intercepted the e-rickshaw and conducted a thorough search.

At first glance, three sacks found inside the auto appeared to contain bundles of notebooks. However, as the police had prior information about the liquor consignment, they opened it and found that approximately 18 bundles of notebooks had been hollowed out to conceal 360 liquor bottles.

Two sacks were placed at the rear section of the auto, while the third was positioned between the two rear seats. The packaging was designed to ensure the liquor would not be easily detected during a search.