36 School Bus Drivers Caught Drunk While Driving In Bengaluru
According to police officials, the drive was carried out between 7:30 am and 9:00 am across 15 police station limits.
Published : October 25, 2025 at 12:41 AM IST
Bengaluru: In a shocking revelation, 36 school bus drivers were found driving under the influence of alcohol during a special operation conducted by the Bengaluru City West Division Police on Friday morning.
According to police officials, the drive was carried out between 7:30 am and 9:00 am across 15 police station limits, including Halasuru Gate, Ashoknagar, Sadashivanagar, Byatarayanapura, and Magadi Road. The operation focused on ensuring the safety of school-going children by checking drivers of school vehicles for drunk driving.
During the two-hour operation, police checked around 5,881 school bus drivers, and 36 of them were caught red-handed driving in an inebriated state.
Cases Filed, Licenses Recommended for Cancellation
Police have registered cases against all 36 drivers and have written to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) recommending the cancellation of their driving licenses. Notices have also been sent to the schools where these drivers were employed, seeking explanations and immediate action against the offenders.
Strict Action Will Continue, Says DCP
Commenting on the operation, Anup Shetty, DCP (Traffic – West Division) said, “Based on the directions of the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), a special drive was carried out today to check school bus drivers for drunk driving. Several were found driving after consuming alcohol. Cases have been registered against them, and letters have been sent to the RTO to cancel their driving licenses.”
He added that such special checks would continue regularly to ensure the safety of schoolchildren and to instill a sense of responsibility among school vehicle drivers. Police have urged school managements to conduct background checks and regular medical tests for their drivers to prevent such dangerous and negligent behaviour in the future.
Read more