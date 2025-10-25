ETV Bharat / state

36 School Bus Drivers Caught Drunk While Driving In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In a shocking revelation, 36 school bus drivers were found driving under the influence of alcohol during a special operation conducted by the Bengaluru City West Division Police on Friday morning.

According to police officials, the drive was carried out between 7:30 am and 9:00 am across 15 police station limits, including Halasuru Gate, Ashoknagar, Sadashivanagar, Byatarayanapura, and Magadi Road. The operation focused on ensuring the safety of school-going children by checking drivers of school vehicles for drunk driving.

During the two-hour operation, police checked around 5,881 school bus drivers, and 36 of them were caught red-handed driving in an inebriated state.



Cases Filed, Licenses Recommended for Cancellation