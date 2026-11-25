ETV Bharat / state

36 Hours After Patient Going Missing, Decomposed Body Found In Medical College Washroom In Keralam’s Thrissur

Activisits of opposition parties staging protest outside the Thrissur Medical College ( ETV Bharat )

Thrissur: In a shocking incident of medical negligence, the decomposed body of a 79-year-old patient was found in the washroom of the Medical College Hospital in Keralam’s Thrissur district after more than 36 hours he went missing, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Makkutty Rawther, a native of Chittur in the neighbouring Palakkad district. According to Dr. Lijo, Superintendent of the hospital, Rawther arrived at the hospital on November 16 in a very critical condition with cardiac failure.

"There was no one accompanying the 79-year-old patient named Makkutty Rawther. Someone had dropped him off here as he had no children or anyone to look after him. He was admitted to the hospital on the 16th as a 'no-bystander' patient,” he said. Speaking to the media, Lijo added that his health improved by November 19, and he was fit enough to walk. “He used to walk outside whenever his condition improved. He went missing from the ward during the daytime on November 19. The police were informed immediately,” the superintendent added. The Medical College authorities had filed a complaint with the police stating that the patient was missing. The police searches on November 19 and 20 yielded no results. Later, when staff arrived to clean the toilet on the morning of November 21, they noticed it was locked from the inside. Since it is a private space, the door could not be forced open immediately. “Therefore, after waiting for two to three hours, they checked again. Finding it still locked and sensing something unusual, security personnel and other staff broke open the door and found the patient dead inside, “ Lijo added. At the same time, the post-mortem report confirmed that the cause of death was a heart attack and that the body was more than one and a half days old. The Medical College Police have registered a case of unnatural death in connection with the incident. Opposition Alleges Negligence Meanwhile, opposition parties have levelled serious allegations regarding grave negligence on the part of the hospital authorities in connection with the incident. Former Minister K. Rajan alleged that a serious lapse occurred on the part of the Medical College, and instead of rectifying their mistake, the authorities are trying to justify the patient's death.