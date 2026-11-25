36 Hours After Patient Going Missing, Decomposed Body Found In Medical College Washroom In Keralam’s Thrissur
The Medical College authorities had filed a complaint with the police stating that the patient was missing.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 2:08 PM IST
Thrissur: In a shocking incident of medical negligence, the decomposed body of a 79-year-old patient was found in the washroom of the Medical College Hospital in Keralam’s Thrissur district after more than 36 hours he went missing, officials said.
The deceased has been identified as Makkutty Rawther, a native of Chittur in the neighbouring Palakkad district. According to Dr. Lijo, Superintendent of the hospital, Rawther arrived at the hospital on November 16 in a very critical condition with cardiac failure.
"There was no one accompanying the 79-year-old patient named Makkutty Rawther. Someone had dropped him off here as he had no children or anyone to look after him. He was admitted to the hospital on the 16th as a 'no-bystander' patient,” he said.
Speaking to the media, Lijo added that his health improved by November 19, and he was fit enough to walk. “He used to walk outside whenever his condition improved. He went missing from the ward during the daytime on November 19. The police were informed immediately,” the superintendent added.
The Medical College authorities had filed a complaint with the police stating that the patient was missing. The police searches on November 19 and 20 yielded no results. Later, when staff arrived to clean the toilet on the morning of November 21, they noticed it was locked from the inside. Since it is a private space, the door could not be forced open immediately.
“Therefore, after waiting for two to three hours, they checked again. Finding it still locked and sensing something unusual, security personnel and other staff broke open the door and found the patient dead inside, “ Lijo added.
At the same time, the post-mortem report confirmed that the cause of death was a heart attack and that the body was more than one and a half days old. The Medical College Police have registered a case of unnatural death in connection with the incident.
Opposition Alleges Negligence
Meanwhile, opposition parties have levelled serious allegations regarding grave negligence on the part of the hospital authorities in connection with the incident. Former Minister K. Rajan alleged that a serious lapse occurred on the part of the Medical College, and instead of rectifying their mistake, the authorities are trying to justify the patient's death.
The former minister stated that there is a mystery surrounding the elderly man's death. K. Rajan further said that, considering the gravity of the incident, he has submitted a written complaint to the Chief Minister and the Health Minister demanding immediate action. Union Minister and Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi responded that it would be appropriate to blame the authorities only after the post-mortem report is released.
Hospital Denies Allegations
Refuting the opposition’s claims, the hospital superintendent said that there is a technical issue in claiming that a person lay dead in the toilet for 36 hours. “The claim that he died 36 hours ago is based on post-mortem staining (marks on the body). I am not fully aware of its scientific aspects or how the exact time is determined. Many variations can occur in this depending on weather changes,” he said.
“Nevertheless, according to hospital records, it is certain that this patient was not in that particular toilet on November 19 and 20. The only issue here is the lack of logic in the 36-hour calculation. Matters such as whether someone else harmed him and placed him there need to be investigated from that angle,” Lijo added.
Responding to a question on whether the toilet was cleaned on November 19 and 20, and why he wasn't seen then, the superintendent said, ”That was the very first question I asked the staff. However, upon detailed inquiry, it became clear that cleaning had taken place there on both days and patients had used that toilet. The Head Nurse in charge of the ward regularly checks whether the toilets are cleaned.”
“I called and inquired about this with the staff, the Nursing Officer who counter-checks this, and the overall in-charge of the housekeeping department. The Head Nurse also confirmed that cleaning was properly carried out on November 20 as well. I did not take the staff's words blindly at face value; instead, I investigated thoroughly and verified it,” the superintendent added.
Lijo further said that a dead person cannot walk into a toilet and lock it from the inside. “We assume that he might have entered it after the cleaning was done on November 20.”
“Although there are cameras in many parts of the hospital verandas, some corridors lack them. There aren't enough cameras to capture every single detail; they are only in the process of being installed. Therefore, no exact information has been obtained regarding when he went outside. However, all available CCTV footage from the 16th onwards is being examined. Footage from the 19th, 20th, and 21st is being retrieved. Since it is a massive amount of data, we have been playing and inspecting it since yesterday," Dr. Lijo added.
Also read: