36 Days Since Demolition: Kogilu Slum Residents Wait for Shelter

Rights activist Pooja Subramanyam HM told ETV Bharat that the situation on the ground remains unchanged even after repeated promises. "The families have been on the streets for over thirty days now. After the Chief Minister's assurance, documentation was completed quickly, but there has been no follow-up. People are still waiting, with no clarity on what comes next," she added.

Children have been among the worst affected, many dropping out of school after losing books, uniforms, ID cards and bags during the demolition. (ETV Bharat)

With temperatures dipping to 14 degrees Celsius and below, men, women, children, and the elderly are struggling without proper shelter, sanitation or drinking water. Despite public assurances by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan of rehabilitation on humanitarian grounds, no concrete relief has reached the victims so far.

Bengaluru: More than a month after their homes in Fakir Colony of Bengaluru's Kogilu were razed to the ground, dozens of displaced families continue to live on the streets, braving biting cold, hunger and uncertainty.

Children have been among the worst affected, many dropping out of school after losing books, uniforms, ID cards and bags during the demolition. With no place to bathe or change clothes, parents say sending children to school has become impossible. Elderly residents and women are forced to sleep in the open, exposed to the cold and unsafe surroundings.

The demolition brought several poor families on the streets. (ETV Bharat)

Inequality in Action

Pooja alleged that the demolition reflects a deeper pattern of inequality. "Large land grabbers face no scrutiny, but poor families living in small homes are evicted overnight. This shows the double standards in how land issues are handled," she said, adding that Fakir Colony residents are paying the price for systemic injustice.

A family in a makeshift tent in Kogilu. (ETV Bharat)

Rights activist Gowramma echoed similar concerns and alleged intimidation by the government against those standing for the justice of the displaced families. "Cases are being filed against activists who are raising questions. I have been named accused number one in such a case," she told ETV Bharat. She further pointed out that even after a month, there are no basic facilities or safety arrangements for women and children. "Everyone is sleeping in the cold. There is fear and exhaustion everywhere," she added.

Republic Day Celebrated on the Streets

According to legal activists Narasimhamurthy and Sudha Katwa, the State Human Rights Commission had submitted an interim report to GBA, along with the intervention of the chief secretary, urging action. But it remains unimplemented even a month later. He also noted that the chairperson of the Women's Commission, after visiting the site, wrote to the government seeking relief, but the letter has not translated into support on the ground.

A differently able woman stands outside her makeshift tent. (ETV Bharat)

Pooja said the gap between constitutional promises and reality is painful. "Seventy-six years after independence, justice still feels distant for the poor," she said. This contradiction became sharper on Republic Day, when displaced families hoisted the national flag near the demolition site. "They celebrated Republic Day without homes, yet with hope. It was their way of reminding the government that they, too, are citizens still waiting to be seen," she added.