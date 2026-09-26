356 Expectant Mothers Evacuated, 182 Deliveries Conducted Safely Amid Cyclonic Rains In Odisha's Ganjam
Rescues took out a 32-year-old pregnant woman stuck in her house in knee-deep waters for two days to the Berhampur City Hospital using motor boats.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 3:25 AM IST
Berhampur: During the rescue mission amid massive flooding in the aftermath of a deep depression that hit the east coast, the Ganjam district administration and ODRAF, along with the fire brigade and medical staff, managed to evacuate 356 pregnant women who were trapped due to flooding in various parts of the district to safe hospitals.
Even amid the worst floods, medical staff have so far been able to help women deliver 182 babies without any problem. Rescue efforts involved difficult situations in various flooded areas. In Markandeshwar Nagar in the outskirts of Berhampur town, ODRAF rescue workers have taken out a 32-year-old pregnant woman stuck in her house in knee-deep waters for two days to the Berhampur City Hospital using motor boats.
In a challenging rescue effort in the Patrapur block area, rescuers swam against the fierce current of the Mahendratanaya River and managed to take out a pregnant woman from the completely isolated Jamuganda village in Patrapur.
While the evacuation process was ongoing, frontline medical professionals and other workers like Multi-Purpose Female Health Workers, ASHA, and Anganwadi workers worked relentlessly in adverse weather conditions to provide medical aid to the people.
At Munispentha CHC in Chhatrapur, a medical team consisting of Dr Swatiwal Rath, Dr Sangita Sinha, and Mamata Nishanka carried out successful delivery processes of several normal deliveries, including pregnant women such as Ada Kamala, Rinki Barik, and Narmada Gaud. All the newborns were said to be healthy babies. The high-risk pregnant women were shifted to premier hospitals like MKCG Medical College & Hospital, Berhampur.