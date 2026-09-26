ETV Bharat / state

356 Expectant Mothers Evacuated, 182 Deliveries Conducted Safely Amid Cyclonic Rains In Odisha's Ganjam

Berhampur: During the rescue mission amid massive flooding in the aftermath of a deep depression that hit the east coast, the Ganjam district administration and ODRAF, along with the fire brigade and medical staff, managed to evacuate 356 pregnant women who were trapped due to flooding in various parts of the district to safe hospitals.

Even amid the worst floods, medical staff have so far been able to help women deliver 182 babies without any problem. Rescue efforts involved difficult situations in various flooded areas. In Markandeshwar Nagar in the outskirts of Berhampur town, ODRAF rescue workers have taken out a 32-year-old pregnant woman stuck in her house in knee-deep waters for two days to the Berhampur City Hospital using motor boats.

In a challenging rescue effort in the Patrapur block area, rescuers swam against the fierce current of the Mahendratanaya River and managed to take out a pregnant woman from the completely isolated Jamuganda village in Patrapur.