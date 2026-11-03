35-year-old Engineer, Who Worked In UK, Found Dead In Gurugram Hotel
His body was discovered in the water of a Jacuzzi located inside his hotel room; the police are investigating the matter.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 9:17 PM IST
Gurugram: A 35-year-old engineer has been found dead under suspicious circumstances at a hotel in Sector 53, Gurugram.
The deceased has been identified as Pranjil Pathak, a resident of Agra, who worked as an engineer for a multinational company in Manchester, United Kingdom. His body was discovered in the water of a Jacuzzi located inside his hotel room. The police were investigating the matter.
According to the police, Pranjil Pathak had recently arrived in India and had gone on a trip to Rishikesh. After returning on Monday, he reached the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, where he saw off a friend who was catching a flight. Subsequently, he booked a room at a hotel in Sector 53, Gurugram, to spend the night.
Pranjil had been allotted room number 302 on the third floor of the hotel. Around 8 PM, hotel staff suspected that something might be amiss in the room. Upon checking, they found him in the Jacuzzi water. The hotel management immediately summoned a doctor, who, after an examination, declared him dead.
Police PRO Sandeep said, "Upon receiving information about the incident, the Sector 53 police station team and a forensic unit arrived at the scene. The police inspected the site and collected necessary evidence. Footage from CCTV cameras installed on the third floor and at the hotel's entry and exit points was also examined. Initial footage shows no outsiders entering Pranjil's room after he had gone inside. The door to the room was also found locked from the inside. The police are continuing their investigation based on these findings."
Sandeep added, "It would be premature to comment on the actual cause of death at this stage."
The police are investigating the matter by considering all possible angles. Initially, possibilities such as a heart attack while bathing in the Jacuzzi, slipping, or suffocation cannot be ruled out. However, the exact cause of death will only be clear once the post-mortem report is received. The police have sent the body for a post-mortem and are awaiting the report.
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