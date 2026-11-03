ETV Bharat / state

35-year-old Engineer, Who Worked In UK, Found Dead In Gurugram Hotel

File photo of the deceased Pranjali Pathak ( ETV Bharat )

Gurugram: A 35-year-old engineer has been found dead under suspicious circumstances at a hotel in Sector 53, Gurugram.

The deceased has been identified as Pranjil Pathak, a resident of Agra, who worked as an engineer for a multinational company in Manchester, United Kingdom. His body was discovered in the water of a Jacuzzi located inside his hotel room. The police were investigating the matter.

According to the police, Pranjil Pathak had recently arrived in India and had gone on a trip to Rishikesh. After returning on Monday, he reached the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, where he saw off a friend who was catching a flight. Subsequently, he booked a room at a hotel in Sector 53, Gurugram, to spend the night. Pranjil had been allotted room number 302 on the third floor of the hotel. Around 8 PM, hotel staff suspected that something might be amiss in the room. Upon checking, they found him in the Jacuzzi water. The hotel management immediately summoned a doctor, who, after an examination, declared him dead.