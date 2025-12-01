'35 Shiv Sena MLAs Will Split': Predicts Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut
After nearly a month of recuperation, MP Sanjay Raut spoke to the media in which he attacked the BJP and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Published : December 1, 2025 at 4:03 PM IST
Mumbai: A month after recuperating, Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena (UBT) Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, fired a salvo at the Bharatiya Janata Party in a press conference on Monday. "Amit Shah will take all the money away from Eknath Shinde and his Shiv Sena," alleged Sanjay Raut.
The spokesperson of Shiv Sena (UBT) has resumed his public activities after being absent from meetings, events, and public life for about a month, owing to illness. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed Raut as he resumed his duties.
Raut criticised Devendra Fadnavis and the BJP, saying they are indulging in dirty politics. Meanwhile, he also fired another salvo, saying Shah will drop Shinde very soon. "This state's electoral culture has been destroyed. Over the past four to five years, the Fadnavis government has damaged this state's electoral tradition. The three parties' rivalry is the primary cause of this," said Raut.
He added, "Amit Shah is going to take away the Shinde Sena's coterie. Make a note of it. He had tried to remove us, but we managed to escape it. The Shinde Sena's coterie will be eliminated from Delhi. This is Shah's character and methods of operation," alleged Raut.
Raut continued, saying, "35 Shinde Sena MLAs are going to split. Ravindra Chavan has been appointed by the BJP for this very purpose. They believe two leaders from Delhi support them. However, they are not someone's property. Shinde's party is divided. He shouldn't forget, Shah formed this coterie. It is not democratic to use the power of money to manipulate elections.
Raut said his ill-health began when he was imprisoned. "My current ailment began while I was incarcerated in Arthur Road prison. I'm still confined to bed for medical reasons. Everyone has called on to wish me a healthy recovery when I was hospitalised and now that I am resting at home," he said.
Raut said that he has been advised to rest. "My health is improving, though it usually takes time to recuperate. I'm happy to say, Uddhav Thackeray has been watching over me closely. I am still prohibited from speaking. But since my health got better, I thought of speaking with you all," said Raut.
He added, "Usually, the treatment is harsher than the illness itself. I am, however, confident that you will see me fully recovered this month. I would like to share with you all, Raj Thackeray will also be visiting me in the next two days."
Reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar asked CM Devendra Fadnavis about Raut's return to public life. He welcomed it, saying he would not speak negatively. When asked to respond, Raut said they have shared close bonds.
"He and his family have been really close to us. Devendra Fadnavis was our friend. During my illness period, he had called me personally to enquire about my health. Our personal lives are distinct from politics.
Raut slammed former CM Eknath Shinde for speaking openly about giving money in local body polls and he urged the state election commission to take cognisance of the statement made by Shinde. "Shinde and his gang has said that Lakshmi Darshan will be held for local body elections. The Election Commission should now investigate how many people have taken this Lakshmi's darshan. Such high financial stakes were never seen before in the municipal and local body elections," alleged Raut.
He has accused the MahaYuti parties of wielding money power. "The local body elections have always been contested on the merit and hard work of every party's workers. The government and top leaders were never involved. This time, elections are being contested using five or six helicopters and private planes. The three ruling parties, namely BJP, Eknath Shinde Sena and Ajit Pawar NCP, are spending 100s of crores of rupees. For whom are they fighting?" questioned Raut.
Speaking of the party talks between the two Thackeray cousins, Raut said, "Shiv Sena and MNS are engaged in constructive talks over seat sharing. Raj and Uddhav are meeting now."
He added, "We are currently in talks with Congress. They are free to contest on their own if they feel confident since the Bihar elections. In the second or third week of December, I will travel to Delhi and hold talks with their leaders. We believe that Congress should support us."
Read More