'35 Shiv Sena MLAs Will Split': Predicts Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: A month after recuperating, Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena (UBT) Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, fired a salvo at the Bharatiya Janata Party in a press conference on Monday. "Amit Shah will take all the money away from Eknath Shinde and his Shiv Sena," alleged Sanjay Raut.

The spokesperson of Shiv Sena (UBT) has resumed his public activities after being absent from meetings, events, and public life for about a month, owing to illness. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed Raut as he resumed his duties.

Raut criticised Devendra Fadnavis and the BJP, saying they are indulging in dirty politics. Meanwhile, he also fired another salvo, saying Shah will drop Shinde very soon. "This state's electoral culture has been destroyed. Over the past four to five years, the Fadnavis government has damaged this state's electoral tradition. The three parties' rivalry is the primary cause of this," said Raut.

He added, "Amit Shah is going to take away the Shinde Sena's coterie. Make a note of it. He had tried to remove us, but we managed to escape it. The Shinde Sena's coterie will be eliminated from Delhi. This is Shah's character and methods of operation," alleged Raut.

Raut continued, saying, "35 Shinde Sena MLAs are going to split. Ravindra Chavan has been appointed by the BJP for this very purpose. They believe two leaders from Delhi support them. However, they are not someone's property. Shinde's party is divided. He shouldn't forget, Shah formed this coterie. It is not democratic to use the power of money to manipulate elections.

Raut said his ill-health began when he was imprisoned. "My current ailment began while I was incarcerated in Arthur Road prison. I'm still confined to bed for medical reasons. Everyone has called on to wish me a healthy recovery when I was hospitalised and now that I am resting at home," he said.

Raut said that he has been advised to rest. "My health is improving, though it usually takes time to recuperate. I'm happy to say, Uddhav Thackeray has been watching over me closely. I am still prohibited from speaking. But since my health got better, I thought of speaking with you all," said Raut.