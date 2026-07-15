ETV Bharat / state

35% Rainfall Deficit In Jammu And Kashmir Emerges As Concern For Apple, Paddy Farmers

Srinagar: Even as the southwest monsoon has covered the entire country and heavy rain across central, eastern and northeastern India has reduced the all-India rainfall deficit to around 14-15 per cent, Jammu and Kashmir still is waiting for meaningful relief.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Jammu and Kashmir continues to record a seasonal rainfall deficit of about 30-35 per cent, making it one of the worst-performing regions during the current monsoon season.

The uneven distribution of rainfall has created fresh concerns for Kashmir's apple industry, paddy cultivation and water resources, all of which depend on timely precipitation during the summer months.

Weather experts say the monsoon has advanced across the country, but the rainfall pattern has remained highly uneven. While low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal triggered widespread rain in eastern, central and northeastern India, Jammu and Kashmir has largely remained outside the main rain-bearing systems.

The IMD has attributed the country's changing rainfall pattern this season to large-scale atmospheric conditions, including the Madden-Julian Oscillation, which influences the active and weak phases of the monsoon. The department has also forecast below-normal rainfall for July across the country, although regional variations are expected.

According to MeT officials in Srinagar, "The monsoon's progress does not mean every region receives uniform rainfall, noting that rainfall distribution remains highly uneven because of evolving weather systems and the active and break phases of the monsoon." The official said agriculture depends more on the spatial and temporal distribution of rainfall than the all-India seasonal average.

The rainfall shortage has become more noticeable in Kashmir because July is a crucial month for agriculture. Apple growers said orchards require periodic rainfall to maintain soil moisture and support healthy fruit development. Although irrigation is available in some belts, a prolonged dry spell increases dependence on groundwater and streams while also raising irrigation costs.

Horticulture workers told ETV Bharat that apple trees can withstand short dry spells, but prolonged moisture stress during fruit development could affect fruit size and quality. They said timely rainfall in July reduces dependence on irrigation and helps maintain healthy orchard conditions.

"Our orchards need timely rain at this stage. We are managing through irrigation wherever possible, but not everyone has that facility. If the dry weather continues, fruit size and quality will suffer," Abdul Gani Tak, an apple grower from Shopian, told ETV Bharat.

Horticulture remains the backbone of Kashmir's rural economy. Apples account for the largest share of the Union Territory's horticulture output and support hundreds of thousands of farming families directly and indirectly.

Bashir Ahmad Basheer, chairman of the Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers and Dealers Union, repeatedly warned that weather extremes are adding to growers' problems. He said prolonged adverse weather raises production costs and affects the quality and marketability of apples, putting the livelihoods of thousands of growers at risk