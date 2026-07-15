35% Rainfall Deficit In Jammu And Kashmir Emerges As Concern For Apple, Paddy Farmers
Uneven distribution of rainfall has created fresh concerns for Kashmir's apple industry, paddy cultivation and water resources.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 9:46 PM IST
Srinagar: Even as the southwest monsoon has covered the entire country and heavy rain across central, eastern and northeastern India has reduced the all-India rainfall deficit to around 14-15 per cent, Jammu and Kashmir still is waiting for meaningful relief.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Jammu and Kashmir continues to record a seasonal rainfall deficit of about 30-35 per cent, making it one of the worst-performing regions during the current monsoon season.
The uneven distribution of rainfall has created fresh concerns for Kashmir's apple industry, paddy cultivation and water resources, all of which depend on timely precipitation during the summer months.
Weather experts say the monsoon has advanced across the country, but the rainfall pattern has remained highly uneven. While low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal triggered widespread rain in eastern, central and northeastern India, Jammu and Kashmir has largely remained outside the main rain-bearing systems.
The IMD has attributed the country's changing rainfall pattern this season to large-scale atmospheric conditions, including the Madden-Julian Oscillation, which influences the active and weak phases of the monsoon. The department has also forecast below-normal rainfall for July across the country, although regional variations are expected.
According to MeT officials in Srinagar, "The monsoon's progress does not mean every region receives uniform rainfall, noting that rainfall distribution remains highly uneven because of evolving weather systems and the active and break phases of the monsoon." The official said agriculture depends more on the spatial and temporal distribution of rainfall than the all-India seasonal average.
The rainfall shortage has become more noticeable in Kashmir because July is a crucial month for agriculture. Apple growers said orchards require periodic rainfall to maintain soil moisture and support healthy fruit development. Although irrigation is available in some belts, a prolonged dry spell increases dependence on groundwater and streams while also raising irrigation costs.
Horticulture workers told ETV Bharat that apple trees can withstand short dry spells, but prolonged moisture stress during fruit development could affect fruit size and quality. They said timely rainfall in July reduces dependence on irrigation and helps maintain healthy orchard conditions.
"Our orchards need timely rain at this stage. We are managing through irrigation wherever possible, but not everyone has that facility. If the dry weather continues, fruit size and quality will suffer," Abdul Gani Tak, an apple grower from Shopian, told ETV Bharat.
Horticulture remains the backbone of Kashmir's rural economy. Apples account for the largest share of the Union Territory's horticulture output and support hundreds of thousands of farming families directly and indirectly.
Bashir Ahmad Basheer, chairman of the Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers and Dealers Union, repeatedly warned that weather extremes are adding to growers' problems. He said prolonged adverse weather raises production costs and affects the quality and marketability of apples, putting the livelihoods of thousands of growers at risk
Farmers who spoke to ETV Bharat said paddy is among the crops most vulnerable to an extended rainfall deficit because fields require continuous moisture after transplantation. Farmers may have to rely more heavily on irrigation if the dry spell continues.
"Paddy has been transplanted, but without regular rain we have to keep looking for irrigation water. If this continues for another few weeks, the crop will come under stress," Javed Ahmad Khan, a farmer from Budgam told ETV Bharat.
Rice cultivation in Kashmir depends heavily on rainfall during the transplantation and early growth stages. Farmers in several districts have increasingly relied on irrigation canals as rainfall remained below normal. A weak monsoon also raises the possibility of reduced water availability later in the season if streams and reservoirs do not receive adequate recharge.
Lower rainfall affects springs, streams and rivers that supply drinking water to many rural communities. Kashmir has already witnessed growing concern in recent years over declining discharge from several natural springs during dry months.
Hydrologists have repeatedly warned that consecutive years of deficient rainfall, combined with rising temperatures, can reduce groundwater recharge and increase pressure on existing water resources.
The IMD's rainfall data shows that while several parts of eastern and central India have received heavy to very heavy rainfall over the past week, northwestern Himalayan regions have not experienced a comparable revival.
Heavy rainfall in states such as Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and across the Northeast has sharply reduced the all-India rainfall deficit after an exceptionally dry start to the season.
However, meteorologists caution that national rainfall figures often hide sharp regional differences. An improvement in the country's overall rainfall does not necessarily translate into relief for regions that continue to receive below-normal precipitation.
The IMD has maintained that rainfall distribution, rather than seasonal totals alone, determines agricultural outcomes, especially in rain-fed regions. For Jammu and Kashmir, the coming weeks are expected to be crucial.
Independent weather forecaster Faizan Arif, who runs the Kashmir Weather platform, said Kashmir has remained on the fringes of the main monsoon systems that have brought widespread rain to central and eastern India. "Most of the strong monsoon currents have bypassed the Valley, leaving only scattered showers instead of sustained rainfall," he said.
Also Read
Jammu Kashmir Farmers Say Burdened By KCC Loans As Govt Backtracks On Election Promise