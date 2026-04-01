ETV Bharat / state

Final Day Crackdown: 35 Naxalites Surrender Across Bastar, Rs 14 Crore Cash And Gold Seized

Bijapur: A total of 35 Naxalites laid down arms on the final day, March 31, 2026, of eliminating Naxalism across Bijapur, Sukma, Dantewada, Narayanpur, and Kanker,

In Bijapur, 25 Naxal cadres, including 12 women, surrendered under the ‘Poona Margaem’ campaign. Apart from surrender, security forces also recovered assets worth Rs 14.06 crore. The seized items included Rs 2.90 crore in cash and 7.20 kg of gold valued at Rs 11.16 crore, apart from the recent recovery of Rs 5.37 crore.

All 25 surrendered cadres were linked to the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC). They carried a combined bounty of Rs 1.47 crore. They held different ranks within the organisation, including CyPC, DVCM, ACM, PPCM, and battalion/company members.

Security forces also recovered weapons, including 93 firearms such as AK-47s, SLRs, INSAS rifles, LMGs, .303 rifles, and BGL launchers.

Several senior cadres were among those who laid down arms, including Mangal Korsa alias Motu, Akash alias Phagu Uika, Shankar Muchaki, Raju Raiyam alias Munna, and Pale Kursam.

Officials said that since January 1, 2024, more than 1,000 Maoist cadres have surrendered in Bijapur district alone.

In Dantewada, five women Naxalites named Some Kadti, Lakhma Oyam, Sarita Podiyam, Jogi Kalmu, and Moti Oyam, surrendered before Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai at Police Lines, Karli. All of them were associated with the DKSZC.