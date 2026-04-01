Final Day Crackdown: 35 Naxalites Surrender Across Bastar, Rs 14 Crore Cash And Gold Seized
Officials said that since January 1, 2024, more than 1,000 Maoist cadres have surrendered in Bijapur district alone.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 1:03 AM IST
Bijapur: A total of 35 Naxalites laid down arms on the final day, March 31, 2026, of eliminating Naxalism across Bijapur, Sukma, Dantewada, Narayanpur, and Kanker,
In Bijapur, 25 Naxal cadres, including 12 women, surrendered under the ‘Poona Margaem’ campaign. Apart from surrender, security forces also recovered assets worth Rs 14.06 crore. The seized items included Rs 2.90 crore in cash and 7.20 kg of gold valued at Rs 11.16 crore, apart from the recent recovery of Rs 5.37 crore.
All 25 surrendered cadres were linked to the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC). They carried a combined bounty of Rs 1.47 crore. They held different ranks within the organisation, including CyPC, DVCM, ACM, PPCM, and battalion/company members.
Security forces also recovered weapons, including 93 firearms such as AK-47s, SLRs, INSAS rifles, LMGs, .303 rifles, and BGL launchers.
Several senior cadres were among those who laid down arms, including Mangal Korsa alias Motu, Akash alias Phagu Uika, Shankar Muchaki, Raju Raiyam alias Munna, and Pale Kursam.
Officials said that since January 1, 2024, more than 1,000 Maoist cadres have surrendered in Bijapur district alone.
In Dantewada, five women Naxalites named Some Kadti, Lakhma Oyam, Sarita Podiyam, Jogi Kalmu, and Moti Oyam, surrendered before Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai at Police Lines, Karli. All of them were associated with the DKSZC.
One of them was an Area Committee Member (ACM), while the others were party members. They carried a combined bounty of around Rs 9 lakh. Some Kadti alone carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh.
Officials said that since 2024, Dantewada has recorded 607 surrenders, along with 92 arrests and 54 Naxalites killed in operations.
In Sukma, two women cadres, Janila alias Madkam Hindme and Soni aka Madvi Kosi, surrendered. Each of them was carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh. Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said the Naxal network in the district has nearly collapsed.
Security forces also exposed a major Naxal dump hidden in dense forests and recovered Rs 10 lakh in cash and weapons including INSAS LMGs, AK-47s, and .303 rifles.
In Kanker, two more Naxalites including PPCM Shankar and party member Hidma Dodi, surrendered and handed over an AK-47 rifle. According to SP Nikhil Rakhecha, nine cadres had already surrendered in the five days. One more Naxalite also surrendered in Narayanpur.
Authorities said all Naxalites who surrendered between March 25 and March 31 will be rehabilitated under the “Punarvas Se Punarjeevan” initiative, which is aimed at providing security, dignity, employment, education, and skill development opportunities.
The surrender programmes were conducted with the support of multiple security agencies, including DRG, STF, CRPF, and CoBRA units. Senior officials, including IG Bastar Range Sundarraj P, DIG CRPF B.S. Negi, and Bijapur SP Dr. Jitendra Kumar Yadav, were present during the operations.
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