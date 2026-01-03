ETV Bharat / state

34 Years Later, Former Kerala Minister Antony Raju Found Guilty In Infamous ‘Underwear’ Evidence Scandal

Thiruvananthapuram: In a significant verdict that caps a three-decade-long legal saga, a court in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday found former Kerala Minister and sitting MLA Antony Raju guilty in the sensational evidence tampering case.

The Nedumangad Judicial First Class Magistrate Court also convicted the co-accused, court clerk K.S. Jose, for his role in the conspiracy. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced at a later date. The duo has been found guilty under six sections of the IPC, including sections 465 (forgery) and 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), facing potential sentences ranging from ten years to life imprisonment.

The case dates back to 1990, when Australian national Andrew Salvatore Cervelli was arrested at the Thiruvananthapuram airport for allegedly attempting to smuggle 61.5 grams of contraband concealed in his underwear. Raju, then a young lawyer at the start of his political career, appeared as Cervelli’s counsel.

The trial court convicted Cervelli and sentenced him to 10 years’ imprisonment. However, in a dramatic turn, the Kerala High Court acquitted Cervelli on appeal after finding that the underwear produced as evidence was too small to fit him, raising serious doubts about the prosecution's case. The verdict comes nearly a year after the Supreme Court in November 2024 set aside a Kerala High Court order that had quashed the criminal proceedings against Raju.