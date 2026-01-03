34 Years Later, Former Kerala Minister Antony Raju Found Guilty In Infamous ‘Underwear’ Evidence Scandal
The verdict comes nearly a year after SC in November 2024 set aside a Kerala HC order that had quashed the criminal proceedings against Raju.
Published : January 3, 2026 at 1:10 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: In a significant verdict that caps a three-decade-long legal saga, a court in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday found former Kerala Minister and sitting MLA Antony Raju guilty in the sensational evidence tampering case.
The Nedumangad Judicial First Class Magistrate Court also convicted the co-accused, court clerk K.S. Jose, for his role in the conspiracy. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced at a later date. The duo has been found guilty under six sections of the IPC, including sections 465 (forgery) and 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), facing potential sentences ranging from ten years to life imprisonment.
The case dates back to 1990, when Australian national Andrew Salvatore Cervelli was arrested at the Thiruvananthapuram airport for allegedly attempting to smuggle 61.5 grams of contraband concealed in his underwear. Raju, then a young lawyer at the start of his political career, appeared as Cervelli’s counsel.
The trial court convicted Cervelli and sentenced him to 10 years’ imprisonment. However, in a dramatic turn, the Kerala High Court acquitted Cervelli on appeal after finding that the underwear produced as evidence was too small to fit him, raising serious doubts about the prosecution's case. The verdict comes nearly a year after the Supreme Court in November 2024 set aside a Kerala High Court order that had quashed the criminal proceedings against Raju.
Cervelli subsequently returned to Australia. Years later, following information received from the Australian National Central Bureau, the investigating officer approached the High Court seeking a probe into the alleged tampering of material evidence.
This led to the registration of a criminal case in 1994 against Raju and a court clerk. After a prolonged investigation lasting 12 years, the Assistant Commissioner of Police filed a charge sheet in 2006 before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Thiruvananthapuram, accusing Raju of criminal conspiracy, cheating, dishonestly inducing the delivery of property, and causing the disappearance of evidence.
Raju challenged the proceedings, arguing that the disputed underwear was in the custody of the trial court at the relevant time and that only the court could have initiated action under Section 195(1)(b) of the CrPC. He contended that the police lacked the authority to investigate or file a charge sheet in such a case, rendering the proceedings legally untenable.
