33 Students Ill After Eating Midday Meal Containing Dead Lizard In Puri School
Six children are serious, and a team of medical experts from the district headquarters hospital will examine them. The education department has ordered a probe.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 7:39 PM IST
Nimapada (Puri): About 33 students fell ill after eating the midday meal containing a dead lizard at Aragarh Higher Primary School in Matiapada Panchayat under Delang block of Odisha's Puri, officials said on Tuesday.
The incident took place on Monday after the midday meal break, when some students suddenly informed the teachers that they felt unwell. All of them were immediately taken to the Delang Group Health Centre, where doctors said their condition is stable.
According to a student, the school authorities immediately stopped serving the remaining food after a dead lizard was found in the food of a child.
"When we informed the school teacher about this, he asked us not to eat the food and to throw it away. Then the names of those who had already eaten the food were listed. An ambulance was called, and everyone was taken to the medical centre. Many children complained of vomiting and had headaches," he said.
Dr Ananand Kumar Patnaik of Delang Group Health Centre said six of the 33 children who came to the centre have been admitted. "They are currently under observation and will be shifted to Puri. The rest will be sent home."
A team of medical experts from the Puri district headquarters hospital reached the Delang Group Health Centre to examine the health of the children.
There has been strong dissatisfaction among the parents and villagers regarding this incident. It has been alleged that the cleanliness of the kitchen during the preparation of midday meals in schools and proper checks are not maintained before serving the food. They have demanded strict action against those responsible for the incident.
The local administration and education department have ordered an investigation into the matter.
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