ETV Bharat / state

33 Students Ill After Eating Midday Meal Containing Dead Lizard In Puri School

Nimapada (Puri): About 33 students fell ill after eating the midday meal containing a dead lizard at Aragarh Higher Primary School in Matiapada Panchayat under Delang block of Odisha's Puri, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday after the midday meal break, when some students suddenly informed the teachers that they felt unwell. All of them were immediately taken to the Delang Group Health Centre, where doctors said their condition is stable.

According to a student, the school authorities immediately stopped serving the remaining food after a dead lizard was found in the food of a child.

"When we informed the school teacher about this, he asked us not to eat the food and to throw it away. Then the names of those who had already eaten the food were listed. An ambulance was called, and everyone was taken to the medical centre. Many children complained of vomiting and had headaches," he said.