ETV Bharat / state

33 People From Madhya Pradesh, Held As Bonded Labourers, Rescued From Maharashtra

Representational image. ( ETV Bharat )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Burhanpur: Police here have rescued 33 people, including 15 children who had been taken to Maharashtra for sugarcane harvesting and held as bonded labourers. A team of Burhanpur police, with the assistance of the local administration of Dharashiv district of Maharashtra, rescued these labourers and children on Monday, an official release said.

Ten of these labourers and their eight children were from Burhanpur district and eight labourers and their seven children were from Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh.

The victims were taken to Maharashtra about two months ago for sugarcane harvesting work. A contractor handed them over to another contractor in Ahilyanagar district, and the latter forced them to work as bonded labourers in Dharashiv district.